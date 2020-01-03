These are the top 10 countries to retire in this year, according to US expats who have already made the move

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images Where do you want to retire?

The International Living Retirement Index, an annual comprehensive guide to global retirement destinations curated by US expats, was just released.

The ranking takes a number of factors into consideration, including cost of healthcare, cost of living, process of obtaining a visa and owning property, access to entertainment, and ease of assimilation.

Five Latin American countries made the list, followed by three European countries, and two Asian countries.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the US, unprecedented numbers of seniors are pushing past the once-typical retirement age of 65 and working until about 72. Simultaneously, millennials are hustling to amass income-generating assets and living off rice and beans to retire early.

While there’s no one way to approach retirement, many are getting creative in stretching their money for a comfortable – and even luxurious – third act of life. One strategy? Retiring abroad.

International Living, a magazine focused on Americans living overseas, just released its annual Retirement Index.

The index, which ranks countries “where you can live a healthier and happier life, spend a lot less money, and get a whole lot more” in retirement was created through extensive surveys taken by US expats. Retirees living overseas ranked their experience across 10 categories: housing, benefits and discounts for seniors, visas and residence, cost of living, assimilation and entertainment, quality and accessibility of healthcare, development, climate, stable government, and opportunity for semi-retirement.

Each category was then given a score out of 100 combining a number of nitty-gritty details. For example, the housing category encompasses the value of real estate, the cost of building, property taxes, and even if there is opportunity to earn money renting. The cost of living category addresses minutia like the cost of a litre of milk and a movie ticket. The healthcare category, meanwhile, covers costs of medical procedures, common medications, and ease of access, as well as quality.

After balancing all 10 categories, a final overall score, also out of 100, is ascribed to each country.

Keep reading for a look at the top countries for retirement, ranked in ascending order of final score, according to expats who have already made the move.

10. Vietnam

Vietnam Stock Images/Shutterstock Hanoi, Vietnam

Overall score: 76

Housing: 77

Healthcare: 84

Cost of living: 92

John Powell, once a purchasing agent in New York, moved to Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2014. He told International Living that he budgets $US2,700 a month and likes the city because of its low cost of living comfortably and its location: “It’s a good base for travel.”

9. France

Boris Stroujko/Shutterstock Brittany, France.

Overall score: 76.4

Housing: 68

Healthcare: 85

Cost of living: 66

Carol and Scott Lonsdale moved to Brittany, France in 2016. They told International Living that they liked the slower pace of life and the access to European culture France provides. “In France, there’s such a great amount of care taken with how well things are managed, maintained and appreciated … And did we mention the wine?”

8. Spain

Kavalenkava/Shutterstock Girona, Spain

Overall score: 76.8

Housing: 72

Healthcare: 97

Cost of living: 81

Michele and Stanton Cohen moved to Girona in 2017 from Yuma, Arizona. They told International Living their favourite aspect of life abroad is affordable dining and entertainment, saying they not only go out for 3-course meals under $US30, but “often go out for breakfast and meet friends for coffee or drinks at least twice a week.” The medical and dental care also helps: “The prices are about one-third of US medical costs.”

7. Malaysia

Alan Tan Photography/Shutterstock Penang, Malaysia

Overall score: 81.9

Housing: 77

Healthcare: 93

Cost of living: 85

Keith and Lisa Hockton retired to Penang, Malaysia, in 2010. In addition to low cost of living, they are appreciative of the temperate weather, noting the average year-round temperature to be 82 degrees Fahrenheit and its proximity to over 878 nearby islands with “white-sand beaches.”

6. Ecuador

Alessandro Pinto/Shutterstock Quito, Ecuador

Overall score: 82

Housing: 84

Healthcare: 84

Cost of living: 90

Mary and Wayne Bustle relocated to Quito, Ecuador’s capital, in early 2015. The climate, which Wayne told International Living “hardly varies … with no snow or extreme heat nor humidity,” drew the couple to Ecuador after they had considered 13 countries. There are also attractive senior discounts, like half-price on all airline tickets.

5. Colombia

R.M. Nunes/Shutterstock Medellin, Colombia

Overall score: 83.4

Housing: 80

Healthcare: 94

Cost of living: 88

Nancy Kiernan was initially drawn to Colombia because it is so biodiverse – she chose to retire in Medellín. She found she could obtain a renewable three-year Colombian retirement visa by providing proof of $US750 in annual income from US Social Security. She also noted that though Medellín is a bigger city, with a population of nearly four million, it has the “vibe of a smaller, friendly town, that makes you feel part of a community.”

4. Mexico

Bill Perry/Shutterstock San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Overall score: 83.8

Housing: 91

Healthcare: 88

Cost of living: 86

Don Murray, who retired to Mexico in 2014, found that the country had a number of expat enclaves, making it easy to assimilate.

“What I and most other expats love about Mexico is the vibrant life and culture,” Murray told International Living. “It’s quite easy to fit in.” Popular spots include villages near the beaches of Cancun or the mountains of San Miguel de Allende.

3. Costa Rica

EQRoy/Shutterstock Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Overall score: 85.3

Housing: 85

Healthcare: 96

Cost of living: 82

“Here there’s more time to actually stop and smell the roses,” expat retiree Graham Swindell told International Living. “Combine that with great waves, an amazing climate, and a culture that places family, friends, and a relaxed quality of live above all, then it’s easy to see why so many people come here for a week, and end up staying for a decade, or even a lifetime.”

Kathleen Evans, another Costa Rica retiree, noted that “Once you have acquired your residency, you pay between 7% and 11% of your reported monthly income, and the socialised medicine program is available to you.”

2. Panama

Getty Images / Damocean Bocas del Toro, Panama

Overall score: 85.8

Housing: 88

Healthcare: 94

Cost of living: 89

Jessica Ramesh retired to Panama City and lives there alone for about “$US2,600 a month, including rent, groceries, utilities, and entertainment.” She also celebrated the quality and price of healthcare, estimating doctor visits to be “a nominal fee of between $US20 and $US60.” Easy access to the US is also a selling point – it is about three hours from Miami by plane.

1. Portugal

Evannostro/Shutterstock Cascais, Portugal

Overall score: 86

Housing: 93

Healthcare: 98

Cost of living: 85

In addition to affordable lifestyle including quality healthcare, temperate climate, and “excellent food and wine,” Tricia Pimental, who has lived in Portugal for seven years, said she and her husband moved there for a more “ephemeral” reason: “The overarching sense of well-being we experience here.” Portugal also has a number of expat enclaves including cities like Porto and Lisbon or “beach havens” like Cascais or the Algarve.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.