5 countries where it's relatively easy for Americans to become expats

Toronto, Canada.

Canada is one of the most welcoming countries for immigrants in the world. More than 20% of Canadians were foreign-born as of 2011, the highest proportion among all G8 countries.

Google searches for 'how to move to Canada,' surged after Trump swept seven states on Super Tuesday, according to The Hill. One Canadian even went as far as to create a website advertising the benefits of moving to Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

For skilled immigrants, Canada has an express entry program. Simply fill out the form online, and you'll see how many points you have. Points are awarded based on your skills, education, languages you speak, and whether you have a job offer waiting for you in Canada.

Candidates with the most points are invited to apply for permanent residence. Applying for a permanent residence will set you back $490 CAD ($365 USD).

Beyond a seamless immigration process, Canada also ranks highly for expat quality-of-life.