5 countries where it's relatively easy for Americans to become expats

Photo: iStock

Lots of people are talking about leaving the US now that Donald Trump has become the next president-elect.

With that in mind, we’ve looked into some of the easiest countries to immigrate to as an American. While actually moving to a new country is never a simple process, it does help if you’re a skilled worker with some disposable income.

See below for our top five picks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.