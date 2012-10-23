The 10 Best Countries For Growing A Business [RANKED]

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Management consulting firm Grant Thornton recently released a ranking of countries by how well they encourage “dynamic growth” for businesses. We caught up with Stephen Chipman, CEO of Grant Thornton U.S., who says that “dynamism can be largely defined by a business’ ability to act with speed, agility and flexibility. It’s about an organisation’s knack to move relatively fast in a productive manner, to grow, to take action without significant barriers — internal or external — getting in the way.”
It’s not all about the economy. A variety of factors went into the model, including the availability of private credit, the regulatory environment, and support for research and development.
The U.S. barely makes the list at #10.
Dynamism score: 64.1
Strongest area: The United States has the world's eighth-best financing environment.
While strong in many areas, the U.S. doesn't come out front in any. polarised politics and sluggish growth are holding the country back.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
Dynamism score: 64.8
Strongest area: Germany comes in ninth for science and technology.
A centre of manufacturing, engineering, and organizational expertise, Germany has stayed strong through the Euro crisis.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
Dynamism score: 64.9
Strongest area: Ranked fourth in science and technology
Korea's large, vertically integrated conglomerates help it stay in front in terms of technological innovation.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
Dynamism score: 64.1
Strongest area: Switzerland comes in fifth for science and technology.
High quality infrastructure and the presence of some of the world's leading engineering firms make Switzerland very appealing.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
Dynamism score: 65.6
Strongest area: Australia comes in seventh for business operating environment, and labour and human capital
Students in Australia and neighbouring New Zealand spent more time being educated than any other country in the survey.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
Dynamism score: 66.1
Strongest area: Austria came in 4th place for its financing environment
Despite Euro area troubles, Austria manages to provide liquidity and a favourable regulatory environment to businesses.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
Dynamism score: 69.3
Strongest area: Israel has the world's most dynamic science and technology environment
Despite its tiny size, Israel has the third most companies listed on the NASDAQ in the world.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
Dynamism score: 69.6
Strongest area: Sweden came in third for both business environment and science and technology.
Sweden has an open and transparent business environment, strongly supports research and development, and has world class IT infrastructure.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
Dynamism score: 70.5
Strongest area: Finland has the world's best operating environment for businesses
Finland's extremely open economy and its transparent regulatory and competitive environment make it a great place to grow a business.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
Dynamism score: 72.1
Strongest area: Singapore has the world's best financing environment.
Light regulation, low corporate taxes, access to fast growing Asian markets, and readily available private credit get Singapore the number one ranking.
Source: Grant Thornton LLC
