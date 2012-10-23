The 10 Best Countries For Growing A Business [RANKED]

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Management consulting firm Grant Thornton recently released a ranking of countries by how well they encourage “dynamic growth” for businesses. We caught up with Stephen Chipman, CEO of Grant Thornton U.S., who says that “dynamism can be largely defined by a business’ ability to act with speed, agility and flexibility. It’s about an organisation’s knack to move relatively fast in a productive manner, to grow, to take action without significant barriers — internal or external — getting in the way.”



It’s not all about the economy. A variety of factors went into the model, including the availability of private credit, the regulatory environment, and support for research and development.

The U.S. barely makes the list at #10.

