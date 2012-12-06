The Best Place To Be Born Is Switzerland

Photo: AP Images

Switzerland is recognised around the world for its unmatched ski slopes, its quiet picturesque scenery, and its cheese.Now, it’s also the best place to be born.



The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a sister company of The Economist, recently revealed a list of the best countries to be born in 2013—and Switzerland took the number one spot.

The EIU polled people in 80 countries to find out which countries have the highest quality of life and which countries would give babies a “healthy, safe, and prosperous life.” The rankings were based on a series of life satisfaction surveys that factored in 11 different economic, political, geographic, and demographic indicators.

When all was said and done, Switzerland scored the highest with a score of 8.22 out of 10 for its high quality of family and community life, job security, political freedom, and safety. Australia came in second with a score of 8.12. Scandinavian countries also scored high, with Norway (8.09), Sweden (8.02), and Denmark (8.01) coming in third, fourth, and fifth respectively. Nigeria scored the lowest of the 80 countries surveyed, with a score of 4.74.

But most surprisingly, the U.S. didn’t even break the top 10. It came in 16th with a score of 7.38—probably because American “babies will inherit the large debts of the boomer generation,” according to The Economist. The last time the U.S. took the number one spot on this survey was in 1988.

Because of the subjective nature of the surveys, the index’s ratings are far from perfect—though Switzerland may disagree.

