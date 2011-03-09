18 Countries Where Women Have It Way Better Than In America

Photo: shapeshift on flickr
In celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re listing 18 countries that have a smaller gender gap than America.This data, published by the World Economic Forum, compares female-to-male professional achievement, educational attainment, health and political empowerment.
America sinks in the rankings due to a terrible score on politics. Countries like Iceland elect an nearly equal number of women to office as men, while that’s far from true in the U.S.
Economic opportunities: Tied for #6
Educational attainment: Tied for #1
Health and survival: #38
Political empowerment: #40
Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.
Economic opportunities: 6% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 29% better than America
Economic opportunities: 10% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 55% better than America
Economic opportunities: 25% worse than America
Educational attainment: 1% worse than America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 120% better than America
Economic opportunities: 10% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 58% better than America
Economic opportunities: 11% worse than America
Educational attainment: 1% worse than America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 74% better than America
Economic opportunities: 11% worse than America
Educational attainment: 1% worse than America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 75% better than America
Economic opportunities: 16% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 103% better than America
Economic opportunities: 22% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 129% better than America
Economic opportunities: 9% worse than America
Educational attainment: 1% worse than America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 80% better than America
Economic opportunities: 5% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 73% better than America
Economic opportunities: 10% better than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 14% better than America
Economic opportunities: 7% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 99% better than America
Economic opportunities: 7% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 114% better than America
Economic opportunities: 3% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 104% better than America
Economic opportunities: 4% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 153% better than America
Economic opportunities: 5% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 206% better than America
Economic opportunities: 4% better than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 202% better than America
Economic opportunities: 6% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 263% better than America
