18 Countries Where Women Have It Way Better Than In America

Gus Lubin
filipino

Photo: shapeshift on flickr

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re listing 18 countries that have a smaller gender gap than America.This data, published by the World Economic Forum, compares female-to-male professional achievement, educational attainment, health and political empowerment.

America sinks in the rankings due to a terrible score on politics. Countries like Iceland elect an nearly equal number of women to office as men, while that’s far from true in the U.S.

First, here's America at #19

Economic opportunities: Tied for #6

Educational attainment: Tied for #1

Health and survival: #38

Political empowerment: #40

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#18 Latvia

Economic opportunities: 6% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 29% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#17 Netherlands

Economic opportunities: 10% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 55% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#16 Sri Lanka

Economic opportunities: 25% worse than America

Educational attainment: 1% worse than America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 120% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#15 United Kingdom

Economic opportunities: 10% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 58% better than America

Source: The Global Gender Gap Report

#14 Belgium

Economic opportunities: 11% worse than America

Educational attainment: 1% worse than America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 74% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#13 Germany

Economic opportunities: 11% worse than America

Educational attainment: 1% worse than America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 75% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#12 South Africa

Economic opportunities: 16% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 103% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#11 Spain

Economic opportunities: 22% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 129% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#10 Switzerland

Economic opportunities: 9% worse than America

Educational attainment: 1% worse than America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 80% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#9 Philippines

Economic opportunities: 5% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 73% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#8 Lesotho

Economic opportunities: 10% better than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 14% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#7 Denmark

Economic opportunities: 7% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 99% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#6 Ireland

Economic opportunities: 7% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 114% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#5 New Zealand

Economic opportunities: 3% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 104% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#4 Sweden

Economic opportunities: 4% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 153% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#3 Finland

Economic opportunities: 5% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 206% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#2 Norway

Economic opportunities: 4% better than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 202% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#1 Iceland

Economic opportunities: 6% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 263% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

If you think that's bad, check out...

20 Countries That Have Smarter Children Than America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.