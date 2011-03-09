18 Countries Where Women Have It Way Better Than In America

Photo: shapeshift on flickr

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re listing 18 countries that have a smaller gender gap than America.This data, published by the World Economic Forum, compares female-to-male professional achievement, educational attainment, health and political empowerment.



America sinks in the rankings due to a terrible score on politics. Countries like Iceland elect an nearly equal number of women to office as men, while that’s far from true in the U.S.

