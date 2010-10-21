18 Countries Where Women Have It Way Better Than In America

Anika Anand, Gus Lubin
filipino

Photo: shapeshift on flickr

90 years since the nineteenth amendment and 50 years since the civil rights era, American women still lag behind men in several key metrics.What’s worse, America’s gender gap is among the largest in the developed world, according to a report from the World Economic Forum.

The report compares female-to-male professional achievements, educational attainment, health and political empowerment. America scores lowest on politics, namely the number of women in office.

First, here's America at #19

Economic opportunities: Tied for #6

Educational attainment: Tied for #1

Health and survival: #38

Political empowerment: #40

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#18 Latvia

Economic opportunities: 6% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 29% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#17 Netherlands

Economic opportunities: 10% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 55% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#16 Sri Lanka

Economic opportunities: 25% worse than America

Educational attainment: 1% worse than America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 120% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#15 United Kingdom

Economic opportunities: 10% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 58% better than America

Source: The Global Gender Gap Report

#14 Belgium

Economic opportunities: 11% worse than America

Educational attainment: 1% worse than America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 74% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#13 Germany

Economic opportunities: 11% worse than America

Educational attainment: 1% worse than America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 75% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#12 South Africa

Economic opportunities: 16% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 103% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#11 Spain

Economic opportunities: 22% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 129% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#10 Switzerland

Economic opportunities: 9% worse than America

Educational attainment: 1% worse than America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 80% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#9 Philippines

Economic opportunities: 5% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 73% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#8 Lesotho

Economic opportunities: 10% better than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 14% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#7 Denmark

Economic opportunities: 7% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 99% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#6 Ireland

Economic opportunities: 7% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 114% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#5 New Zealand

Economic opportunities: 3% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 104% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#4 Sweden

Economic opportunities: 4% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 153% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#3 Finland

Economic opportunities: 5% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: Tied with America

Political empowerment: 206% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#2 Norway

Economic opportunities: 4% better than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 202% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

#1 Iceland

Economic opportunities: 6% worse than America

Educational attainment: Tied with America

Health and survival: 1% worse than America

Political empowerment: 263% better than America

Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.

If you think that's bad, check out...

20 Countries That Have Smarter Children Than America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.