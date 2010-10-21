18 Countries Where Women Have It Way Better Than In America

Photo: shapeshift on flickr

90 years since the nineteenth amendment and 50 years since the civil rights era, American women still lag behind men in several key metrics.What’s worse, America’s gender gap is among the largest in the developed world, according to a report from the World Economic Forum.



The report compares female-to-male professional achievements, educational attainment, health and political empowerment. America scores lowest on politics, namely the number of women in office.

