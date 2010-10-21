18 Countries Where Women Have It Way Better Than In America

Photo: shapeshift on flickr
90 years since the nineteenth amendment and 50 years since the civil rights era, American women still lag behind men in several key metrics.What’s worse, America’s gender gap is among the largest in the developed world, according to a report from the World Economic Forum.
The report compares female-to-male professional achievements, educational attainment, health and political empowerment. America scores lowest on politics, namely the number of women in office.
Economic opportunities: Tied for #6
Educational attainment: Tied for #1
Health and survival: #38
Political empowerment: #40
Ratings come from The Global Gender Gap Report. 'Economic opportunities' evaluates labour force participation, pay and advancement. 'Educational attainment' evaluates enrollment and literacy rate. 'Health and survival' evaluates life expectancy and birth rate -- how many female births go missing. 'Political empowerment' evaluates involvement in important political positions.
Economic opportunities: 6% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 29% better than America
Economic opportunities: 10% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 55% better than America
Economic opportunities: 25% worse than America
Educational attainment: 1% worse than America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 120% better than America
Economic opportunities: 10% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 58% better than America
Source: The Global Gender Gap Report
Economic opportunities: 11% worse than America
Educational attainment: 1% worse than America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 74% better than America
Economic opportunities: 11% worse than America
Educational attainment: 1% worse than America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 75% better than America
Economic opportunities: 16% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 103% better than America
Economic opportunities: 22% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 129% better than America
Economic opportunities: 9% worse than America
Educational attainment: 1% worse than America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 80% better than America
Economic opportunities: 5% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 73% better than America
Economic opportunities: 10% better than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 14% better than America
Economic opportunities: 7% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 99% better than America
Economic opportunities: 7% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 114% better than America
Economic opportunities: 3% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 104% better than America
Economic opportunities: 4% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 153% better than America
Economic opportunities: 5% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: Tied with America
Political empowerment: 206% better than America
Economic opportunities: 4% better than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 202% better than America
Economic opportunities: 6% worse than America
Educational attainment: Tied with America
Health and survival: 1% worse than America
Political empowerment: 263% better than America
