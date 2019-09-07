The 25 best countries for tourists in 2019, ranked

JR-stock / Getty Images Australia was ranked among the top 10 best countries for tourists in 2019.

The World Economic Forum has ranked the best countries for tourists in 2019.

In its Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019, the organisation analysed data from international organisations and conducted a survey of executives, looking at five main factors in 140 countries:

Business environment Safety and security Health and hygiene Human resources and labour market ICT (information and communications technology) readiness

The WEF also looked at a country’s prioritisation of tourism, international openness, tourist infrastructure, cultural and natural resources, and price competitiveness.

Each country was given an overall score between 1 and 7; because the top score was shared by four countries equally, there is no No. 1 entry in the ranking below.

Most of the countries that made the top 25 are in Europe, but Japan, the US, Australia, and Canada all made the top 10 too.

Here are the top 25 countries for tourists in 2019, ranked.

T25. Greece

Sven Hansche/Shutterstock

Score: 4.5

T25. Belgium

Score: 4.5

T23. Luxembourg

Getty/wichan yingyongsomsawas Adolphe Bridge in Luxembourg City.

Score: 4.6

T23. Sweden

Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Score: 4.6

T23. Denmark

Getty Images

Score: 4.6

T23. Norway

Shutterstock

Score: 4.6

T19. Mexico

Score: 4.7

T19. New Zealand

Michal Durinik/Shutterstock

Score: 4.7

T17. Singapore

Score: 4.8

T17. South Korea

Score: 4.8

T17. Netherlands

Shutterstock

Score: 4.8

T17. Hong Kong

Score: 4.8

T13. China

Score: 4.9

T13. Portugal

Score: 4.9

T11. Austria

Score: 5.0

T11. Switzerland

Fedor Selivanov/Shutterstock

Score: 5.0

T9. Canada

Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

Score: 5.1

T9. Italy

Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock

Score: 5.1

T9. Australia

Score: 4.8

6. United Kingdom

REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Score: 5.2

5. United States

Getty Images

Score: 5.3

T4. Japan

Getty Images

Score: 5.4

T4. Germany

Score: 5.4

T4. France

Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

Score: 5.4

T4. Spain

David Ramos/Getty Images

Score: 5.4

