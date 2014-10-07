Australia Has Made The Top 10 Best Desinations For Americans Who Want To Move Abroad

If you want to leave your home country behind, move to Ecuador.

That’s according to the largest survey of expatriates in the world. Nine out of 10 respondents from the South American country reported being satisfied with their lives there, making it the No. 1 destination.

The data comes from the 2014 Expat Insider, administered by InterNations. It includes responses from nearly 14,000 expats from more than 160 countries.

The questions touched on general quality of life, working abroad, family life, leisure and making friends abroad, international romance and expat relationships, and personal finances.

Wikimedia Commons El Panecillo in Ecuador.

Ecuador took the top spot.

Ecuador ranked high in personal finance (No. 1) and ease of settling (No. 8), which includes characteristics like making friends and feeling at home. Eighty-two per cent of respondents found settling down easy there.

Over one-third of respondents, however, said living in the country without speaking English is difficult, although roughly the same number called learning the native language easy.

Ecuador also took the top ranking for personal happiness. Nearly half of respondents said they’re “very happy” with their lives, with just as many planning to stay “possibly forever.”

The second spot went to Luxembourg.

The country’s success is likely due to a high ranking in the working abroad category, with 64% of expats saying their job was the most important reason to move abroad. Two-in-five, the highest percentage of any country on the survey, found a job in the country on their own.

Less than one-third, however, want to stay in Luxembourg long-term.

Mexico took third place.

Mexico was the clear winner when it came to ease of settling. About the same number of people reported being pleased with their lives and wanting to stay forever as in Ecuador.

Unfortunately, the working abroad category brought Mexico down — it ranked 32nd for job security. The quality of life category received mixed reviews, too.

Read the full report here.

