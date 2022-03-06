I’m a personal trainer with a family of 6. Here are 12 things I’m buying at Costco this month.

- I’m a personal trainer who shops at Costco — here’s what I’m buying for my family in March.
- Asparagus and Tenderstems cauliflower make perfect side dishes and are packed with nutrients.
- Bison meat and bulgogi-beef dumplings increase the protein content in dishes like chili and soups.
Chosen Foods’ spray is safe for high temperatures, has only one ingredient and no additives, and can be used for stir-fry, eggs over-easy, sautéed vegetables, and more.
The spray doesn’t have a strong flavor, so it can be used for sweet or savory dishes.
The fat in bison is finer, so the meat is marbled well despite being having less saturated fat and being leaner than beef.
Bison is a bit sweeter than beef with no gamey flavor, so we use it in chili, nachos, tacos, bibimbap bowls, and burgers.
It’s high in iron, protein, zinc, vitamin B12, and selenium.
Though I make my own protein pancake mix, it still requires milk and eggs. The use of high-quality whey protein, rather than a cheaper source like soy or wheat, also drew me in.
My whole family loves using this mix to make pancakes with fresh berries and whipped cream.
It contains 23 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, no added sugars, and omega-3s from flaxseed, an ingredient I always add to my own pancake batter.
I love cooking asparagus in the air fryer with tomatoes for breakfast or adding it to egg cups. It’s also fantastic in a stir-fry or as a dinner-time side dish with lemon and parmesan.
Asparagus is high in fiber, vitamin K, and folate.
This particular brand’s collagen is sourced from a single ingredient of grass-fed, pasture-raised, hormone and antibiotic-free cattle.
It has no taste or smell, so it seamlessly blends in with the flavors of coffee or oatmeal.
It’s excellent with toasted pita wedges and makes a great snack in my kids’ lunches. We also use it to top chicken burgers and Greek gyros and as a dip for sweet-potato fries.
I love that Stodakis Tzatzkiki is a rich, creamy, flavorful, and probiotic gut-friendly food.
When I looked for alternatives to our usual broccoli or green-beans side dishes, I chose these for variety.
The cauliflower is exactly as described — tender and crisp, as long as you cook them properly.
I sautéed mine with avocado spray, minced garlic, and lemon zest and topped them with parsley. I plan to try them in a gratin next time.
These kits are more nutritious than some frozen or pizzeria versions, and we get to customize them.
The stone-baked organic pizza crusts come with sauce, so all I do is add plenty of vegetables and cheese and some leftover shredded chicken, ground meat, deli ham, or turkey.
I also sometimes forgo the sauce and add a creamy garlic base, sliced apples, prosciutto, blue cheese, and spicy honey to make a gourmet adult version to be served with a big salad.
Each stick has 50 calories and 6 grams of protein.
I like to eat them with cheese and grapes, and I pack them in my kids’ lunches to provide a protein boost.
Though they’re a good source of protein, I’m also conscious of the sodium content, which is a bit high at 260 milligrams per stick.
These blends measure 1:1, so I don’t need to do any math to have my baked goods turn out correctly. This blend also doesn’t have the aftertaste that can result from using pure monk fruit.
Erythritol is a sugar alcohol and some studies have shown it to have oral-health benefits.
As a nighttime treat, I often make protein mug cakes or air-fryer brownies and use this blend to reduce the sugar. It’s also tasty stirred into yogurt, oatmeal, or sprinkled on berries and cottage cheese.
These large dumplings are packed with the Korean flavor of bulgogi beef and can increase a dish’s protein content to round out a meal.
The dumplings cook well in soup but get a nice crispiness in the air fryer as well.
These savory dumplings also keep well in a thermos and make a tasty and easy school lunch.
This sweet buttery treat, made with milk, cream, and butter, is rich and indulgent.
It’s delicious on frozen yogurt, fruit, pancakes, waffles, mug cakes, or in a homemade caramel mocha.
It’s not necessarily a nutritious food but it’s so satisfying it’s worth it.
