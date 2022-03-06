I’m a personal trainer with a family of 6. Here are 12 things I’m buying at Costco this month.

Chosen Foods avocado oil is safe for high heat and contains monounsaturated fats.

Cooking spray is great for baking or frying and this avocado oil is a heart-healthy monounsaturated fat source.

Chosen Foods’ spray is safe for high temperatures, has only one ingredient and no additives, and can be used for stir-fry, eggs over-easy, sautéed vegetables, and more.

The spray doesn’t have a strong flavor, so it can be used for sweet or savory dishes.