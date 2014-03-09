The 6 Best Clips From The Original Cosmos

In honour of the premier of Fox’s new Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey series, this Sunday March 9, at 9:00 PM EDT, we’ve put together our favourite clips from the original series, hosted by the amazing Carl Sagan.

The series reboot is hosted by Neil DeGrasse Tyson (browse our interviews with him) and produced by Family Guy voice actor Seth MacFarlane. If you miss the premier you can catch the new show on Hulu Plus.

Sagan, who died in 1996, was an astronomer, astrophysicist and an avid and skilled science communicator. He hosted the original PBS series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage. He also taught at Cornell University, wrote the book Contact and many others, and published more than 600 scientific papers.

Helping us understand the fourth dimension.

Sagan explains the Drake Equation, which is used to estimate the number of alien species there could be in the universe.

On apple pie.

On star stuff and evolution.

Sagan on humanity.

Our Earth, as a pale blue dot, containing 'everyone we've ever loved.' Chills every time.

BONUS: Symphony of Science

