The 6 Best Clips From The Original Cosmos

In honour of the premier of Fox’s new Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey series, this Sunday March 9, at 9:00 PM EDT, we’ve put together our favourite clips from the original series, hosted by the amazing Carl Sagan.

The series reboot is hosted by Neil DeGrasse Tyson (browse our interviews with him) and produced by Family Guy voice actor Seth MacFarlane. If you miss the premier you can catch the new show on Hulu Plus.

Sagan, who died in 1996, was an astronomer, astrophysicist and an avid and skilled science communicator. He hosted the original PBS series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage. He also taught at Cornell University, wrote the book Contact and many others, and published more than 600 scientific papers.

