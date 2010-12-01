The 10 Best Corporate Tax Havens In The World

Photo: James Jordan on flickr

What’s the secret to the Irish miracle, which Dublin fought and unbelievably managed to preserve in the bailout? Low corporate tax rates.Ireland is a tax haven. On the PricewaterhouseCooper list of tax-friendly nations, it ranks seventh, right between Saudi Arabia and Oman.



EU compatriots Germany and France rank all the way down at 128 and 163 — so you can see why they would might want a change.

PwC’s ranking is based on total tax rate, number of tax payments, and time taken to comply, for small and medium-sized companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.