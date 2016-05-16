20 of the best places in Sydney to order your corporate lunch delivery

Photo: Getty Images

Organising corporate lunches can be difficult.

You not only want to make sure you’re getting nice food, but you also want to make sure that the delivery is going to be quick.

And let’s be honest. Sometimes sandwiches just doesn’t cut it. So to save you the research time, with the help of some local delivery services, we’ve compiled a list of 20 great places in Sydney to get your corporate lunch delivered from.

Here they are. Bon appétit!

DELIVEROO Burger Project Neil Perry's award winning team prepare phenomenal gourmet burgers using the the finest Australian ingredients with the mantra 'Fast Food, Slow Food Values'. Location: Level 1, 644 George St, Sydney, 2000

Opening hours: 11am until 9pm

Price: $10-$14 Ghostboy Cantina Toby Wilson’s cheeky Mexican-style Taqueria fuses traditional tacos with surprising Asian ingredients like crispy pig’s ears and Thai basil. Location: Dixon House, Little Hay Street, Sydney, Sydney, 2000

Opening hours: Midday until 8.30pm

Price: $6-$12 Butter The hottest destination for Crispy Fried Chicken, Champagne and Sneakers in Sydney. Location: 6 Hunt St, Sydney, 2010

Opening hours: 11.30am until 9.30/10pm

Price: $13-$65 Hurricane's Grill Darling Harbour Finger-licking ribs and tasty burgers galore. Location: Harbourside Shopping Centre, 433-436 Darling Dr, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia, Sydney, 2000

Opening hours: Midday until 9.30pm

Price: $10-$100 Jamie's Italian Sydney Jamie Oliver's famous Italian restaurant features a rustic menu and world renowned antipasti dishes. Location: 107 Pitt St, Sydney, 2000

Opening hours: Midday until 11pm

Price: $10-$30 DELIVERY HERO Aesop’s Based on the wonderful tastes and aromas of home made Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, Aesops is a restaurant in the heart of the Sydney providing diners with the traditional food they love but with a modern twist. Location: 131 Macquarie St, Sydney 2000

Opening hours: 11.30am until 7.45pm

Price: $15-$35 Mamma’s Pizza and Pasta Bar Providing customers with the freshest ingredients and produce available, Mamma’s Pizza and Pasta Bar offers exceptional pizza, pasta and modern Australian dishes at value for money. Location: 57 Liverpool St, Sydney 2000

Opening hours: 11am until late

Price: $10-$30 Krispy Roll Pork roll, veggie roll, chicken sticky rice, charcoal grilled pork, and rice paper rolls, are just a few of the Vietnamese rolls that you will find at Krispy Roll. Location: Shop 4/107 Quay Street, Haymarket 2000

Opening hours: 11am until 7pm

Price: $6-$15 Maya Da Dhaba Maya Da Dhaba takes an innovative approach to Indian favourites while adding their own signature touch to give you a taste of the world-famous Mumbai street food. Location: 431 Cleveland St, Surry Hills 2010

Opening hours: Midday until 10.30pm

Price: $3-$20 Gang Som Thai Offering a wide selection of traditional Thai staples such as drunken noodle, pad see ew beef, and pineapple fried rice as well as dishes with a modern flair. Location: 68 Mountain Street, Ultimo 2007

Opening hours: 11.30am until 2.30pm

Price: $6-$22 EatNow BB Thai Cuisine Expect the Thai favourites like spring rolls, dim sim, and stir fries, but be surprised by the chef’s specials such as crispy fish, garlic octopus and crispy skin roast pork too. Location: Shop 1/82 Stanley Street, Darlinghurst

Opening hours: 11.30am until 9.45pm

Price: $7-$17 Made in Italy You can’t go past traditional/gourmet pizza and pasta, and Made in Italy also offers gluten free bases for its pizzas. And yes, they have an 'Australiana' topped with bacon and egg. Location: 37 York Lane, Sydney

Opening hours: 11.30am until 2.15pm

Price: $10-$25 Bar Milazzo Bar Milazzo offers a range of antipasti options from cured meats to fine cheeses, to handmade pappardelle and ravioli. It also has a selection of wraps, sandwiches, burgers and pizzas. Location: 21 Bridge Street, Sydney

Opening hours: 11am until 2.45pm

Price: $5-$25 Bun Mese Bun Mese is an authentic Vietnamese restaurant specialising in street food from classic pork rolls to steamed rice rolls, all made fresh daily. It’s easy to eat and easy to impress your colleagues with this kind of food. Location: Shop 2, 304 Victoria Street, Darlinghurst

Opening hours: 10am until 3.45pm

Price: $7-$11 Himalaya Pakistani Indian Restaurant Serving up more than standard Pakistani and Indian fare, Himalaya Pakistani Indian Restaurant is famous for its Mughal biryani, a fragrant rice dish with meat, vegetables and spices. It also has a huge range of vegetarian options and is Halal. Location: 396 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills

Opening hours: 11am until 11.30pm

Price: $8-$20 Menulog Courtyard Café da Capo Courtyard Café da Capo is one of the city’s hidden secrets. Its menu has a wide range of café specialties such as roast beef, spaghetti, steak sandwiches and more. Location: 8 Macquarie St, Sydney CBD NSW 2000

Opening hours: 10am until 2.45pm

Price: $7-$25 Just Man’oushe Just Man’oushe has you covered for pizza in the CBD, and has it all, from supreme to Mexicana to chilli prawn and more. It even has dessert pizzas. Location: 4-6 York St, Sydney CBD NSW 2000

Opening hours: 12pm until 10pm

Price: $5-$22 The Burger Joint The Burger Joint specialises in burgers including a blue cheese and honey burger. If burgers aren’t your thing you can opt to have almost any burger as a wrap or even try their quesadillas, char-grilled chicken or fish and chips. Location: 701 George Street, Haymarket NSW 2000

Opening hours: 11am until 3pm

Price: $5-$20 The Colonial The Colonial offers British Indian cuisine and counts aloo gobhi masala, butter chicken, chicken tikka masala as its most popular dishes. It also has a range of platters for those who can’t decide. Location: 118 Crown St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Opening hours: 2pm until 10pm

Price: $7-$25 Quick Bottle Finally, why not was it down with a bottle of plonk? Quick Bottle has a large selection of white, red and rose wines, as well as champagne and sparkling, and of course beer. Location: Oxford Street, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Opening hours: Midday until 9.30pm

Price: $10-$80

