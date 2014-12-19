The 10 Best Corporate Logo Changes Of 2014

The World Cup Final between Germany and Argentina attracted 26 million viewers in the US, making it the most-watched soccer game in American history; there is now no doubt that soccer has arrived in the US. So it's only fitting that the US have a bold logo for its professional league, the MLS.

The new look, which will premiere on the field next year, brings to mind European soccer crests and looks beautiful adapted into each of the league's team colours in jerseys. It's an exciting redesign and our favourite of the year.