16 Spectacular Corporate Headquarters Around The World

Some of the world’s most architecturally impressive structures are actually the same buildings where thousands of people work every day.
Giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook have built lavish campuses for their employees, but they aren’t the only companies with eye-catching corporate structures.
Emporis, a database of construction projects, just released a list of the most impressive company buildings around the world, selected by a panel of experts.
From BMW in Munich to petroleum conglomerate Petronas in Malaysia, these are 16 of the most visually-appealing global headquarters.
The Bow in Canada is the headquarters of the Canadian petroleum and gas producer EnCana. The crescent-shaped building looks out at the Bow River.
The BMW Building in Munich is made of four linked tubes designed to look like a four-cylinder engine.
The BMW Welt is the event location for handing over new cars in Munich. The building has a double cone design and sits right next to the BMW building.
The Hearst Tower in Manhattan — HQ of Hearst Corporation — was the first building in NY to receive LEED Gold Rating for energy.
Natural gas producer Gazprom currently resides in this Moscow high rise by the same name, but is planning a new skyscraper in St. Petersburg shaped like a flame.
Tour CMA CGM in Marseille, France was built by star-architect Zaha Hadid and is meant to look like a ship's sail for the French shipping group CMA CGM.
Aldar Headquarters in Al Raha Beach, United Arab Emirates is the first upright circle-shaped building in the Middle East.
This tower houses the Bank of China Hong Kong HQ, and was the first building outside the USA to break the 1,000-foot mark for a skyscraper.
Riviera TwinStar Square in Shanghai has two bending towers that house two separate banks: The Agricultural Bank of China and the China Construction Bank.
The futuristic Jong-ro Tower is home to Samsung Securities investment company and has amazing views of Seoul, South Korea at the top.
The twin Petronas Towers in Malaysia were commissioned by petroleum conglomerate Petronas, and are connected by a sky bridge that rises over 550 feet above the ground.
Barcelona's innovative Torre Mare Nostrum structure uses two protruding horizontal towers as it's base.
