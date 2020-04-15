The 7 best cooking shows on Netflix that will inspire you to become a better chef

Martin Westlake/Netflix Indonesian food is featured in episode four of ‘Street Food: Asia.’

There’s never been a better time to fine-tune your cooking skills.

Insider has compiled a list of the seven best cooking shows on Netflix that will help get your creative culinary juices flowing.

The visually arresting “Chef’s Table” provides a unique look into how some of the world’s best chefs think about food.

Meanwhile, colourful travelogues like David Chang’s “Ugly Delicious” and Samin Nosrat’s “Salt Fat Acid Heat” offer a global perspective on cooking.

Insider has many movie and TV show lists to keep you occupied. You can read them all here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There’s never been a more fitting time to become a better cook, and diving into a new cooking show is a great way to get inspired.

The options for food content on Netflix are seemingly endless, with everything from a deep-dive into regional Chinese cooking in “Flavorful Origins” to high-stakes competitions like “The Final Table,” which pits renowned chefs against one another in a battle to join the ranks of some of the world’s biggest culinary superstars.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next meal, these shows will teach you about new ingredients and culinary techniques that will help keep your home cooking interesting.

Go beyond the basics and learn to make Japanese okonomiyaki from “Street Food: Asia,” or tackle one of Mary Berry’s decadent desserts from “The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass.”

Here are the seven best cooking shows on Netflix that will inspire you to work on your skills in the kitchen.

‘Chef’s Table’

caption In season six, Chef Mashama Bailey returns to her hometown of Savannah, Georgia to start her own restaurant.

A genre-defining Netflix original series, “Chef’s Table” pairs cinematic imagery with emotionally-driven narratives about some of the world’s best chefs.

Spanning six seasons – including one dedicated entirely to pastry – each episode follows a different chef from their childhood origins through their rise to prominence.

Expect mouthwatering imagery and the occasional tear-jerker, like the episode featuring Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen in volume three.

‘Street Food: Asia’

caption Yoonsun Cho makes and sells hand-cut noodles and dumplings in Seoul, South Korea.

Like a younger sibling to “Chef’s Table,” this miniseries focuses on the regional nuances of Asian street food.

Rather than focusing on a single purveyor, each episode shines the spotlight on a different city so you can learn the secrets behind Singapore’s renowned chicken rice, or Japan’s decadent okonomiyaki.

Each dish is given enough screen time that home cooks with a studious eye and some baseline knowledge of Asian cooking can attempt to recreate some of the dishes at home.

‘The Final Table’

caption Teammates Tim Hollingsworth and Darren MacLean plate a Brazilian-inspired dish.

Many competitive cooking shows challenge amateur chefs to meet professional standards. “The Final Table” takes a different approach, assembling 12 two-person teams of renowned international chefs.

Each week, the teams must tackle the cuisine of a different country – and a new panel of superstar judges – like Enrique Olvera and Grant Achatz. Fans of the original “Iron Chef” series will love the high level of cooking and culinary creativity displayed by competitors on “The Final Table.”

‘Salt Fat Acid Heat’

caption Samin Nosrat visits a parmesan cheese factory in Italy.

In this four-part miniseries inspired by her cookbook of the same name, Samin Nosrat seeks to teach viewers the building blocks of good cooking: the use of salt, fat, acid, and heat.

Each episode sees Nosrat visiting a different country known for their use of each. Expect to see fats in the form of gelato and cheese in Italy, and salty miso and soy sauce in Japan. If you’re new to cooking, or looking to expand your knowledge base, this is a must-watch.

‘Ugly Delicious’

caption David Chang samples shrimp and crawfish in season one of “Ugly Delicious.”

David Chang first became well-known for his Momofuku restaurant empire, and took his first foray into food television with “Ugly Delicious.”

With the help of foodie friends and experts from around the world, each episode follows Chang as he explores the origins and evolutions of messy, comforting foods from tacos and BBQ in season one to a poignant exploration of baby food in season two. Fans of Anthony Bourdain’s ouvre will naturally gravitate towards the intellectual style of “Ugly Delicious.”

‘The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass”

caption Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry give expert baking advice in “Great British Baking Show: Masterclass.”

We know and love “The Great British Baking Show” for its devious challenges, spitfire judges, and the wholesome sense of camaraderie among contestants.

“The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass” gives viewers inside information into exactly how to make some of the competition’s most devious challenges, like Paul’s perfect baguettes and Mary’s notorious Victorian tennis cake. If you live for Paul and Mary’s banter and want to improve your baking skills, this one’s for you.

‘Flavorful Origins’

caption Yunnan rice cakes are decorated by hand in season two of “Flavorful Origins.”

An under-the-radar Netflix original series, “Flavorful Origins” does a deep dive into the regional Chinese cuisines of Chaoshan and Yunan.

Each 12-minute episode focuses on a different ingredient or dish, blending cinematic videography with highly informative narration. If you’ve ever wanted to know how fish sauce is made, or the difference between ginger and galangal, you’ll be fascinated by this look into Chinese food that bears little resemblance to takeout.

Read more:

Meghan Markle’s new Disney Plus documentary ‘Elephant’ may be sickly sweet for some, but young kids will find it adorable

11 movies you should watch on Netflix while you’re waiting for the ‘Mulan’ remake

The 31 best independent movies you can watch on Netflix right now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.