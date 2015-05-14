The 15 most cutting-edge restaurants in America

Melissa Stanger
Blue Hill at Stone BarnYelpThis dish from Pocantico Hills, New York’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns looks more like an art sculpture than dinner.

The best chefs in America have been revolutionising the culinary industry not just with innovative new dishes, but equally innovative new ways to present and display their gastronomical art.

Think edible foams, fragrant smokes, and mad scientist-level creations that take taste and texture to a whole new level.

We based this list off of our list of the 44 best restaurants in America, in which we combined five noteworthy lists compiled by food critics, experts, and diners to come up with a definitive ranking of the best restaurants in the country.

We pulled the restaurants that fell under the “new American,” “contemporary,” and “concept” genres and reordered them for this list. You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here.

15. Victoria & Albert's -- Orlando, Florida

Chef: Scott Hunnel
Victoria & Albert's

14. Blackbird -- Chicago

Chef: Perry Hendrix
Blackbird

12. Girl & the Goat -- Chicago

Chef: Stephanie Izard
Girl & the Goat

11. Next -- Chicago

Chef: Grant Achatz
Next

10. Spago -- Beverly Hills, California

Chef: Wolfgang Puck
Spago

8 (TIE). Saison -- San Francisco

Chef: Joshua Skenes
Saison

8 (TIE). Bacchanalia -- Atlanta

Chef: Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison
Bacchanalia

7. Fore Street -- Portland, Maine

Chef: Sam Hayward
Fore Street

6. Manresa -- Los Gatos, California

Chef: David Kinch
Manresa

5. The Restaurant at Meadowood -- St. Helena, California

Chef: Christopher Kostow
The Restaurant at Meadowood

4. Restaurant Gary Danko -- San Francisco

Chef: Gary Danko
Restaurant Gary Danko

3. Canlis -- Seattle

Chef: Brady Williams
Canlis

2. Blue Hill at Stone Barns -- Pocantico Hills, New York

Chef: Dan Barber
Blue Hill at Stone Barns

1. Alinea -- Chicago

Chef: Grant Achatz
Alinea

