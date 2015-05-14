The 15 most cutting-edge restaurants in America

Yelp This dish from Pocantico Hills, New York’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns looks more like an art sculpture than dinner.

The best chefs in America have been revolutionising the culinary industry not just with innovative new dishes, but equally innovative new ways to present and display their gastronomical art.

Think edible foams, fragrant smokes, and mad scientist-level creations that take taste and texture to a whole new level.

We based this list off of our list of the 44 best restaurants in America, in which we combined five noteworthy lists compiled by food critics, experts, and diners to come up with a definitive ranking of the best restaurants in the country.

We pulled the restaurants that fell under the “new American,” “contemporary,” and “concept” genres and reordered them for this list. You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here.

