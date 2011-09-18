UBS: Here Are The 12 Consumer Companies That Will Dominate The Globe

Photo: Mental_Floss
Analysts are more and more concerned that the U.S. economy will head back into a recession.If recession is your base case, then consumer non-cyclicals with strong balance sheets stand to benefit — people will still be purchasing Colgate toothpaste and Tide detergent after all.
UBS analysts including Jonathan Leinster, Gustavo Oliveira, David Palmer, and Eva Quiroga have assembled a list of their Most Preferred Staples — all with strong buy ratings.
- Market Cap: $98.7 billion
- Potential Upside: 8.6%
- Products: Distiller and sales of beer, soda and other beverages
- Sales by Region: Brazil: 68.0%, Latin America South: 15.3%, Latin America North: 2.2%, Canada: 14.5%
Source: UBS
- Market Cap: $4.4 billion
- Potential Upside: 10.0%
- Products: Private-brand food products
- Sales by Region: North America: ~100%
Source: UBS, Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $8.9 billion
- Potential Upside: 11.3%
- Products: Carbonated and non-carbonated beverages
- Sales by Region: Europe: 100%
Source: UBS, Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $24.5 billion
- Potential Upside: 12.2%
- Products: Coca-cola bottler, convenience store operator, Heineken Group shareholder
- Sales by Region: Mexico: 61.9%, Argentina and Brazil: 19.6%, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia.: 10.3%, Venezuela 8.2%
Source: UBS, FEMSA
- Market Cap: $17.4 billion
- Potential Upside: 13.1%
- Products: Cigarette manufacturer
- Sales by Region: U.S.: 100%
Source: UBS, Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $33.1 billion
- Potential Upside: 16.1%
- Products: Tobacco manufacturer, distributor and marketer
- Sales by Region: UK: 12.9%, Germany: 12.1%, Spain: 8.4%, Rest of EU: 22.4%, Americas: 11.0%, Rest of World: 33.2%
Source: UBS, Imperial Tobacco
- Market Cap: $57.2 billion
- Potential Upside: 17.2%
- Products: Cosmetics
- Sales by Region: Western Europe: 39.6%, North America: 23.0%, Asia Pacific: 18.5%, Eastern Europe: 7.1%, Latin America: 8.7%, Africa & Middle East: 3.1%
Source: UBS, L'Oreal
- Market Cap: $47.1 billion
- Potential Upside: 19.2%
- Products: Branded alcohols
- Sales by Region: North America: 33.7%, Europe: 26.5%, Asia Pacific: 12.0%, International (Other): 27.8%
Source: UBS, Diageo
- Market Cap: $9.9 billion
- Potential Upside: 20.5%
- Products: Consumer and commercial food products
- Sales by Region: U.S.: 88.6%, Non-U.S.: 11.4%
Source: UBS, ConAgra (PDF)
- Market Cap: $8.3 billion
- Potential Upside: 31%
- Products: Seasonings, sweeteners, beverages, frozen and processed food, baked goods
- Sales by Region: Japan: 65.3%, Rest of Asia: 16.9%, Americas: 10.1%, Europe: 7.7%
Source: UBS, Ajinomoto
- Market Cap: $5.4 billion
- Potential Upside: 31.7%
- Products: Milk, ice cream and other dairy products
- Sales by Region: China: 100%
Source: UBS, Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $0.5 billion
- Potential Upside: 103.5%
- Products: Tissue paper
- Sales by Region: China: 74.7%, Hong Kong: 25.3%
Source: UBS, Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.