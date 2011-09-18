UBS: Here Are The 12 Consumer Companies That Will Dominate The Globe

Photo: Mental_Floss

Analysts are more and more concerned that the U.S. economy will head back into a recession.If recession is your base case, then consumer non-cyclicals with strong balance sheets stand to benefit — people will still be purchasing Colgate toothpaste and Tide detergent after all.



UBS analysts including Jonathan Leinster, Gustavo Oliveira, David Palmer, and Eva Quiroga have assembled a list of their Most Preferred Staples — all with strong buy ratings.

