UBS: Here Are The 12 Consumer Companies That Will Dominate The Globe

Analysts are more and more concerned that the U.S. economy will head back into a recession.If recession is your base case, then consumer non-cyclicals with strong balance sheets stand to benefit — people will still be purchasing Colgate toothpaste and Tide detergent after all.

UBS analysts including Jonathan Leinster, Gustavo Oliveira, David Palmer, and Eva Quiroga have assembled a list of their Most Preferred Staples — all with strong buy ratings.

AmBev - Companhia de Bebidas das Americas ADR (NYSE:ABV)

  • Market Cap: $98.7 billion
  • Potential Upside: 8.6%
  • Products: Distiller and sales of beer, soda and other beverages
  • Sales by Region: Brazil: 68.0%, Latin America South: 15.3%, Latin America North: 2.2%, Canada: 14.5%

Source: UBS

Ralcorp Holding Inc. (NYSE:RAH)

  • Market Cap: $4.4 billion
  • Potential Upside: 10.0%
  • Products: Private-brand food products
  • Sales by Region: North America: ~100%

Source: UBS, Bloomberg

Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:CCE)

  • Market Cap: $8.9 billion
  • Potential Upside: 11.3%
  • Products: Carbonated and non-carbonated beverages
  • Sales by Region: Europe: 100%

Source: UBS, Bloomberg

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (MXK:FEMSAB)

  • Market Cap: $24.5 billion
  • Potential Upside: 12.2%
  • Products: Coca-cola bottler, convenience store operator, Heineken Group shareholder
  • Sales by Region: Mexico: 61.9%, Argentina and Brazil: 19.6%, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia.: 10.3%, Venezuela 8.2%

Source: UBS, FEMSA

Lorillard Inc. (NYSE:LO)

  • Market Cap: $17.4 billion
  • Potential Upside: 13.1%
  • Products: Cigarette manufacturer
  • Sales by Region: U.S.: 100%

Source: UBS, Bloomberg

Imperial Tobacco Group Plc (PINK:ITYBY)

  • Market Cap: $33.1 billion
  • Potential Upside: 16.1%
  • Products: Tobacco manufacturer, distributor and marketer
  • Sales by Region: UK: 12.9%, Germany: 12.1%, Spain: 8.4%, Rest of EU: 22.4%, Americas: 11.0%, Rest of World: 33.2%

Source: UBS, Imperial Tobacco

L'Oréal ADR (PINK:LRLCY)

  • Market Cap: $57.2 billion
  • Potential Upside: 17.2%
  • Products: Cosmetics
  • Sales by Region: Western Europe: 39.6%, North America: 23.0%, Asia Pacific: 18.5%, Eastern Europe: 7.1%, Latin America: 8.7%, Africa & Middle East: 3.1%

Source: UBS, L'Oreal

Diageo Plc ADR (NYSE:DEO)

  • Market Cap: $47.1 billion
  • Potential Upside: 19.2%
  • Products: Branded alcohols
  • Sales by Region: North America: 33.7%, Europe: 26.5%, Asia Pacific: 12.0%, International (Other): 27.8%

Source: UBS, Diageo

ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

  • Market Cap: $9.9 billion
  • Potential Upside: 20.5%
  • Products: Consumer and commercial food products
  • Sales by Region: U.S.: 88.6%, Non-U.S.: 11.4%

Source: UBS, ConAgra (PDF)

Ajinomoto Group (TYO:2802)

  • Market Cap: $8.3 billion
  • Potential Upside: 31%
  • Products: Seasonings, sweeteners, beverages, frozen and processed food, baked goods
  • Sales by Region: Japan: 65.3%, Rest of Asia: 16.9%, Americas: 10.1%, Europe: 7.7%

Source: UBS, Ajinomoto

China Mengniu Dairy Co. (HKG:2319)

  • Market Cap: $5.4 billion
  • Potential Upside: 31.7%
  • Products: Milk, ice cream and other dairy products
  • Sales by Region: China: 100%

Source: UBS, Bloomberg

Fook Woo Group Ltd. (HKG:923)

  • Market Cap: $0.5 billion
  • Potential Upside: 103.5%
  • Products: Tissue paper
  • Sales by Region: China: 74.7%, Hong Kong: 25.3%

Source: UBS, Bloomberg

