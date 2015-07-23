The 50 best computer science and engineering schools in America

Facebook/MITSchoolofEngineering MIT took our No. 1 spot again this year.

The best computer science and engineering schools in the US are hotspots for elite companies like Google, Apple, Raytheon, Facebook, and Lockheed Martin to recruit fresh, new talent.

We surveyed over 400 Business Insider readers to find out which engineering schools have the most valuable undergraduate programs.

Survey participants rated the schools on a scale from 1 (not valuable) to 5 (extremely valuable). To rank the schools we took the percentage of people who assessed each school at a 4 or 5, and averaged that with the average SAT scores (from college admissions website CollegeBoard) for the students at each school.

Once again,

Massachusetts Institute of Technology came in first as the best school for engineering and computer science undergrads.

Read on to see which schools made the list.

Andy Kiersz also contributed to this piece.

