The Top 10 Computer Mice You Can Buy Right Now

When you spend hours on the computer each day, a mouse that doesn’t “fit” your hand can be maddening.
Companies like Microsoft, Logitech, and Apple have built some incredible mice that offer features you won’t find inside your stock computer mouse, like adjustable weights, intense precision, and innovative form factors.
Sound complicated? We rank the best mice to make you think twice about your old trackball mouse.
On the bargain side, Logitech's M305 mouse is cheap and has received rave reviews from users.
The M305 is tiny, as is the wireless receive that plugs into your computer's USB port. It sticks out of your USB port less than half an inch.
Price: $20.16
The Magic Trackpad isn't exactly a 'mouse,' but it serves the same function. It works like the trackpad on a laptop, but it's for your desktop computer.
There's no reflexive wrist-action involved with using the Magic Trackpad, which means it's imprecise. But there's no better way to take advantage of OS X Lion's variety of gestures.
Price: $69.00
Microsoft's ultra portable Arc Touch Mouse is a wholly new take on computer mice.
It snaps flat (like one of those snap bracelets you could get at a carnival) for travel, then snaps into an arch when you need to use it.
It's surprisingly comfortable to use, and it's easy on your wallet. One issue is that the click buttons are a bit stiff and don't have a lot of give.
Price: $39.95
Logitech's Couch Mouse is built for people who love to plug their computers into a giant monitor and work from the couch.
It tracks effectively on blankets, blue jeans, and of course, couches. The enclosure on its bottom that houses the laser tracker protects it from dust and grime. Also, this mouse lasts forever on two AA batteries.
Price: $34.95
The Touch Mouse is Microsoft's version of Apple's Magic Mouse, except it's actually comfortable.
The Touch Mouse is very ergonomic and easy on your wrist, while its support for all of Windows 7 (and the incoming Windows 8)'s new gestures set it apart in the functionality category.
Plus, it looks very sleek. One very annoying caveat is that in order to right click, you must pick up your pointer finger so your middle finger is the only one touching the mouse.
Price: $61.99
The Logitech G500 is a great mouse for gaming or for average users, but one feature that might come in more handy than you'd think is the adjustable weight system.
With included weights that pop into the mouse's underside, you can make sure your mouse feels neither light and plasticky, nor heavy enough that it's tough to move swiftly.
There's also a dual-mode scroll wheel for fast or 'hyper fast' scrolling, as well as adjustable dots per inch precision and 10 programmable buttons.
Price: $44.99
Apple's Magic Mouse is pricey, but it's the best way to control your Mac.
The mouse is relatively flat (which isn't as comfortable as mice with arches), but its flatness enables you to swipe, drag, and four-finger-pull with ease. Also, it works via Bluetooth so there's nothing to plug in.
Price: $69.00
OK, so the Deathadder isn't pretty and it isn't cordless, but it's incredibly precise and perfect for gamers.
This mouse's infrared sensor gets 3500 dots per inch precision and 1 milisecond response times. This mouse will improve your Call Of Duty skills.
Price: $47.20
The Cyborg R.A.T. from MadCatz isn't for the faint of heart, and it looks like a Transformer.
Featuring interchangeable batteries, customisable weights (via little metal discs), the R.A.T. is already ahead of the game.
But there's more. Using an innovative system for tweaking the top of the mouse, you can adjust the width and length of the mouse to fit your hand perfectly.
Plus, the mouse has insane precision, boasting 5600 dots per inch.
Price: $138.50
The Logitech Performance Mouse MX is a tad expensive, but it's a great bang for your buck.
This mouse has everything you want, and nothing you don't want. It's incredibly precise, has a battery LED indicator, is comfortable (just look at that thumb rest!), and has the forward/back buttons you love.
This mouse even works on glass surfaces.
Price: $59.99
