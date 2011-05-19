These 16 Company Perks Will Make You Insanely Jealous

Photo: AP
Could you use a beer? Life coach? Free tuition? Some companies seem to think so.It’s proven that corporate benefits can increase productivity and overall morale — just look at Google, Facebook and Microsoft. Without mentioning those companies’ well-documented perks, here’s our list — combined with some from Fortune — of the coolest company perks. Get ready to be jealous.
MillerCoors employees are encouraged to test the company products after hours. The on-site pubs in Chicago and Milwaukee offer 13 varieties of beer -- for free.
The online shoe retailer has an on-site life coach, who is available 9-5. The company discovered its future coach in the customer loyalty department - she was so good at counseling, Zappos paid for her to learn about the art of life coaching in California.
The Henderson, Nevada, company employs more than 2,000.
At S.C. Johnson, 12,000 employees have access to a concierge service that will take care of just about any chore: from returning overdue library books to making sure your dry cleaning gets picked up on time. The Racine, Wisc., company is in the business of cleaning products, after all.
Ever wanted to try Zumba? Or at the least see your co-workers in neon spandex? You can try this, pilates and even Latin-style dance on Intuit's corporate campus. Or, accept the $350 incentive to join a gym.
The Mountain View, Calif., software company employs 7,000 and brought in $3.5 billion last year.
This one is quite the kicker: $5,000 and an extra week off for any employee who travels outside the country. Any surprise the Lawrence, Mass., project management company has grown at an average rate of 75% annually over the past six years?
Don't have time for an oil change? The San Jose, Calif.-based tech company has a car repair service on campus twice a week. Possibly a nominal perk for a company that brings in $42 billion annually.
For employees who have the time, there's no excuse not to get that second degree. The PB&J company will reimburse employees 100% of tuition costs (and there's no limit on the price tag). Ohio State University is only 20 minutes from the company's Orrville, Ohio headquarters.
You can drink Merlot in all 17 of the Redwood City, Calif.-based company's offices (save for its Austin, Texas location, which has a saloon).
Genentech, Fortune magazine's 2006 #1 workplace, provides dog-sitting for all its employees. If all 11,600 employees of the South San Francisco, Calif., biotechnology company owned animals, that could get expensive.
Usually this is just a summer perk, if at all. But possibly we shouldn't be surprised that employees at toy companies know how to play. Mattel's El Segundo, Calif., headquarters is near Manhattan Beach, and Hasbro's Pawtucket, Rhode Island, offices are close to Lincoln Woods State Park: coincidence?
As in, six weeks every four years. Not bad for the 3,200 employees who work at the Chicago investment research company.
Chesapeake Energy Corp., one of the nation's biggest natural gas producers, offers free scuba certification to all its employees. The Oklahoma City-based company brought in $8 billion this past year.
Integrated Archive Systems is a data management firm in California that emphasises green solutions to corporate IT. Their employees get a green boost in the form of a $10,000 subsidy to purchase a hybrid vehicle.
Employees at SAS have no excuse for showing up to a meeting with a case of bedhead. The software solutions company provides a barbershop, nail salon and skin care at its Drive Cary, NC, headquarters.
Social gaming giant Zynga CEO Mark Pincus throws a monthly poker game for his staff, complete with professional dealers and tons of cool prizes. Just over 1,300 lucky people get to work for the San Francisco-based company.
Typically reserved for C-suite officers, any employee can use this perk. (However, the catch is, it's usually for emergencies - like when one of its employees in the Caribbean needed medical attention.) The San Antonio, Texas, company brought in $4.7 billion this past year.
