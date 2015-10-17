The 16 most desirable companies to work for in retail

Bloomberg/Getty Did Starbucks make the list?

LinkedIn released its Top 100 InDemand companies, which reveals which companies house the most “sought-after” employees. In other words, work at these companies, and you’ll probably go far.

As a reference point, Google ranked #1 overall — but these are the top consumer and retail companies, according to the list.

16. Kellogg’s (#98 out of 100)

File photo of Kellogg’s cereal boxes stacked in a supermarket in New York

Kellogg’s is a cereal empire. Even though people are shifting away from eating cereal for breakfast, many of the Kellogg’s brands remain iconic.

15. Victoria’s Secret (#96 out of 100)

Victoria’s Secret still remains the most powerful force in the lingerie industry.

14. Coach (#90 out of 100)

Even though Coach has been facing woes lately as it has become more ubiquitous than luxurious, it’s still a respected brand with a legacy — and you have to work hard if you want to work there. “This is a great company to work for,” a Glassdoor says, “if you work hard you will be able to move up with the company.”

13. Nestle (#88 out of 100)

Nestle candy products are displayed the company’s news conference in New York October 22, 2010. Nestle, the world’s biggest food group, beat forecasts with a 5.7 percent rise in nine-month underlying sales thanks to strong demand in emerging markets, price rises and a thriving Nespresso coffee business.

Nestle is a huge force in the consumer candy industry — and don’t forget its coffee brand, Nespresso.

12. J. Crew (#87 out of 100)

The company reaps the benefits of having seriously iconic and powerful executives at its helm — namely, CEO Mickey Drexler and Creative Director and President Jenna Lyons.

J. Crew remains a preppy-chic icon. Fortunately for consumers, the fall collection showed the brand was getting back to its iconic basics, and its spring/summer 2016 collection also showed drastic improvements.

11. Nordstrom (#82 out of 100)

The Nordstrom store at a mall in a Denver suburb

Nordstrom remains an anomaly in a world where department stores face mounting threats every day. The retailer has plans to expand its outlet store, Nordstrom Rack.

“Between its superior customer service, omnichannel initiatives and Nordstrom Rack aspirational stores, Nordstrom continues to do well across multiple customer demographics,” RSR research analyst Paula Rosenblum said in an email to Business Insider.

10. Target (#80 out of 100)

Employees work at a Target store at St. Albert

Target is growing more powerful by the day. It became a threat to Best Buy when it started selling the Apple Watch, and the retailer has even released plans to test out robot workers. Target has even taken a step to compete with Amazon by testing out a same-day delivery service in Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs.

9. Pepsico (#73 out of 100)

Bottles of Pepsi cola on display at PepsiCo’s 2010 Investor Meeting event in New York

While Pepsico still lags behind Coca-Cola, it emains a strong force in the beverage industry. The brand has been responding to consumers’ rasied awareness about health. Further, it has been shifting away from selling simply soda as a response to the decline of soda consumption. The beverage company also launched a new version of Diet Pepsi with Stevia (in lieu of aspartame) called Pepsi True.

8. Whole Foods (#45 out of 100)

Whole Foods might face tons of controversy — and the organic grocer recently cut 1,500 jobs — but the brand name carries an air of prestige.

7. The Coca Cola Company (#36 out of 100)

Coca Cola dominates the soda industry. Health-conscious consumers may preach the dangers of sugars, but people still drink tons of Coke. In fact, more than 10,000 soft drinks produced by the soft drink empire are consumed every second!

6. Sephora (#29 out of 100)

Sephora is on top when it comes to the cosmetics scene. The Washington Post credited the makeup empire with “[transforming] the beauty industry.”

5. Unilver (#25 out of 100)

Dove, Comfort, Hellman’s, Ben & Jerry’s, Lever 2000 — what do they all have in common? They are brands courtesy of consumer powerhouse Unilvever.

4. Under Armour (#19 out of 100)

It’s a good time to be at Under Armour — it’s encroaching in on Nike’s turf.

“I will what I want,” Under Armour’s catchphrase for its women’s line, seeks to empower female consumers — and it’s making the brand a strong competitor in the increasingly competitive athleisure market. Even former Lululemon Chairman Chip Wilson confessed the brand was worth more than his former company was worth.

3. Starbucks (#9 out of 100)

Good to know: Starbucks loves millennials. “Millennials are our future. They are forward-thinking, technologically savvy, and deeply vested in their desire for purpose and meaning in their work, contributing to something larger,” retail recruiting manager, Melissa Lang, told Cosmopolitan. “We see Millennials as our future thought leaders.”

As for what’s going on at the corporate level, CEO Howard Schultz was ranked the #12 most effective CEO by the Harvard Business Journal.

2. Procter & Gamble (#8 out of 100)

Procter & Gamble Tide detergent pods are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton Maryland

Procter & Gamble is a respected producer of consumer products, including everything from Old Spice to Tide to Oral-B to luxury skincare company SK-II. But getting to the retail behemoth isn’t a walk in the park — you have to have it what it takes. “The odds of getting a job at Procter & Gamble are tough,” Cincinnati Business Courier reporter James Ritchie wrote.

1. Nike (#5 out of 100)

Nike is the top apparel retailer in the United States — and perhaps it’s because of the people who work there. “People who thrive here are curious, flexible, resilient, self-starters with high personal standards, optimistic, and great team players. They also bring world-class capabilities in their area of expertise,” Monique Matheson, vice president and chief talent and diversity officer, told Cosmopolitan.

