The 50 best companies to work for in America

When it comes to finding a job you love or a job that pays well, most people think you have to choose one or the other. But if you’re working for the right company, you don’t.

We teamed up with the employer-information website PayScale to find US companies that stand out in pay, happiness, and more.

Tech companies came out ahead this year, with Facebook and Google taking the two top spots, respectively. Last year’s No. 1, biopharmaceutical company Celgene, tumbled to No. 6.

To create this list, companies in the 2014 Fortune 500 list were ranked using PayScale’s salary and survey database. Final scores were determined by multiplying six criteria: high job satisfaction, low job stress, ability to telecommute, high job meaning, experienced median pay, and salary delta. Because we think pay is a very important factor, it had double the weight in our calculations. Read the full methodology here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.