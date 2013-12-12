The 25 Best Companies To Work For In 2014

Whether it’s the management, sweet perks, or endless opportunities, some companies just know how to make their employees happy.
Job community site Glassdoor released its annual Employees’ Choice Award, which measures employee satisfaction on a scale of one to five, as well as their overall experience at the companies.
Employees were asked to rate how satisfied they were with their company, CEO, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, and whether they would recommend the company to a friend.
Glassdoor’s list, which is solely based on employee reviews and feedback, ranks the top 50 companies to work for in 2014. Here, we’ve highlighted the top 25.
After falling from the top spot last year, consulting firm Bain & Company this year reclaims the No. 1 ranking it landed on the 2012 list. Meanwhile, Facebook fell from first place last year to No. 5 this year.
Out of the 50 companies that made the list, seven have consistently ranked as great places to work since Glassdoor first compiled the list in 2009. They are Bain & Company, Google, Chevron, Qualcomm, National Instruments, Apple, and CareerBuilder.
There are also 17 newcomers to Glassdoor’s list, including Twitter, Disney, and Chick-fil-A.
CEO: Ian T. Clark
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.7
What employees think: 'Great co-workers, nearly unlimited resources, many opportunities for scientific collaboration and to learn new technical skills, excellent company to develop your early career as a scientist.' -- Genentech Employee (South San Francisco, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Jack Moore
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.7
What employees think: 'Cameron demonstrates that they care about every employee. Cameron also has a nearly endless opportunity for learning and mobility within the company. They are focused on the employee's career and give plenty of opportunity for growth.' -- Cameron International Engineer II (Houston, TX)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Jim Whitehurst
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.9
What employees think: 'Transparent work environment; very talented and hard working workforce; strong culture; employees care about company success; approachable leadership team; minimal politics.' -- Red Hat Manager (Raleigh, NC)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Jack Little
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.6
What employees think: 'Lots of interesting projects, collaboration with other teams, and an opportunity to shine. A culture of respecting and investing in each other. Great work environment with individual offices, new facilities, and many perks.' -- MathWorks Marketing Manager (Natick, MA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Gary C. Kelly
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.1
What employees think: 'Salary and benefits are among the best in the airline industry. Free travel on Southwest and huge discounts on other airlines. Company culture that has been legendary in the airline industry.' -- Southwest Airlines Operations Agent (Raleigh, NC)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Gene Hall
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.7
What employees think: 'Great leadership, incredible people, strong working relationships, flexibility and opportunity -- plus work that is challenging and rewarding.' -- Gartner Operations Employee (Ft. Myers, FL)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Brad Smith
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.7
What employees think: 'Customer focused. Innovative. Respect and appreciation for work well done. People are very smart and nice to each other. Salary and bonus are excellent. Work life balance.' -- Intuit Staff Software Engineer (Mountain View, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Lyndon Rive
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.9
What employees think: 'They keep safety in mind and value our work that will be long term maintained. Everyone is willing to share information to help others find a better way to get the job done in an efficient manner that is courteous to the customer.' -- SolarCity Installer (Cranbury, NJ)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Jerry M. Kennelly
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.3
What employees think: 'A work-life balance that's truly achievable and a workplace with no egos or politics. Our leaders are not only super smart/dynamic but also very down-to-earth, approachable, and fun to be around.' -- Riverbed Technology Senior Director (San Francisco, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Craig Jelinek
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.8
What employees think: 'Good starting pay. Great benefits, even for part timers. Clean and comfortable environment to work at. Paid vacation and sick days. On Sunday Costco pays you time and a half.' -- Costco Wholesale Cashier Assistant (Fullerton, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Brad Jackson
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.1
What employees think: 'Compelling projects that allow you to showcase and grow your skills. A senior leadership team that makes time and effort to get to know consultants both personally and professionally. A culture that provides a fun environment and leads to people that enjoy spending time together in and out of the office.' -- Slalom Consulting Consultant (Atlanta, GA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: John S. Watson
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.9
What employees think: 'They truly care about their employees. The work/life balance is great, and there are opportunities for growth all throughout the company.' -- Chevron Lean Sigma Facilitator (Houston, TX)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Paul E. Jacobs
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.9
What employees think: 'Visionary leader, great technology portfolio and offers opportunities to work on many different projects, rewards performance well, wide access to learning and development opportunities, very good IT systems and support, family-oriented company, good benefits, just a great company to work for filled with smart, innovative, nice humble people.' -- Qualcomm Senior Learning & Development Specialist (San Diego, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Richard W. Edelman
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.0
What employees think: 'Lots of opportunities to create your own path. Great at knowledge management and sharing resources. People are smart and collaborative. Great benefits, and very fair review system in place and helps you see a clear path forward for your career.' -- Edelman Senior Account Executive (New York, NY)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Samuel Allen
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.7
What employees think: 'Great workplace with fantastic culture of enabling teams to do what's necessary to succeed. Coworkers are intelligent and great to work with. Company has been around for 175 years and has great business prospects for the future.' -- John Deere Software Development Engineer (Urbandale, IA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Pat McGinnis
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.1
What employees think: 'People are smiling, happy, always willing to help lend a hand or share knowledge to help you do your job better. The health benefits are top tier, the work is challenging, yet energizing.' -- Nestle Purina PetCare Senior Manufacturing Software Engineer (Saint Louis, MO)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Barney Harford
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.0
What employees think: 'Great people -- smart, friendly, and willing to share their knowledge. The work atmosphere is fantastic -- very energetic and exciting to be at work each day. A place where diversity and unique qualities are praised and wanted.' -- Orbitz Worldwide Inside Sales Associate (Chicago, IL)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Larry Page
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.1
What employees think: 'Lots of smart people, fantastic perks. I learned more here than I have anywhere else in my professional history. The older teams, such as infrastructure and apps have people that can teach you more in an hour than you learn many places in your entire tenure.' -- Google Software Engineer (San Francisco, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Donald E. Brown
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.4
What employees think: 'Flexible environment, high-calibre personnel, competitive compensation, strong leadership, company has solid finances and is in high-growth mode. Interesting technology and challenging problems to solve.' -- Interactive Intelligence Lead Software Engineer (Indianapolis, IN)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Marcus Ryu
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.6
What employees think: 'Smart people, good salary and benefits, fast-paced, lots of opportunity to see that something needs to be done and do it. Recognition for good work or good efforts.' -- Guidewire Technical Writer (Foster City, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Mark Zuckerberg
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.6
What employees think: 'Excellent benefits and employee perks -- on site health care, chiropractor, acupuncture, gym and many others I haven't tried out yet. Another huge bonus for me is the support I have here as a woman in the tech community, it's pretty amazing.' -- Facebook Program Manager (Menlo Park, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Jim Rogers
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.6
What employees think: 'Eastman cares about its people through open communication, training opportunities, career advancement and work-life balance -- SAFETY is a top priority.' -- Eastman Chemical Global Product and Pricing Manager (Saint Louis, MO)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Dick Costolo
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.4
What employees think: 'It's the ideal balance of fun and very cool work. You got all the resources to be awesome. Food, tech giants, drinks, unbelievable perks!' -- Twitter Software Engineer II (New York, NY)
Source: Glassdoor
CEO: Bob Bechek
Employee satisfaction rating: 4.4
What employees think: 'Interesting, impactful work: There is rarely a boring day, much less a boring project. The problems we're solving are usually what's written in the WSJ about our client -- big, complicated challenges, often challenges that are leading issues for that entire industry.' -- Bain & Company Principal (San Francisco, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.