The 25 Best Companies To Work For In 2014

Whether it’s the management, sweet perks, or endless opportunities, some companies just know how to make their employees happy.

Job community site Glassdoor released its annual Employees’ Choice Award, which measures employee satisfaction on a scale of one to five, as well as their overall experience at the companies.

Employees were asked to rate how satisfied they were with their company, CEO, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, and whether they would recommend the company to a friend.

Glassdoor’s list, which is solely based on employee reviews and feedback, ranks the top 50 companies to work for in 2014. Here, we’ve highlighted the top 25.

After falling from the top spot last year, consulting firm Bain & Company this year reclaims the No. 1 ranking it landed on the 2012 list. Meanwhile, Facebook fell from first place last year to No. 5 this year.

Out of the 50 companies that made the list, seven have consistently ranked as great places to work since Glassdoor first compiled the list in 2009. They are Bain & Company, Google, Chevron, Qualcomm, National Instruments, Apple, and CareerBuilder.

There are also 17 newcomers to Glassdoor’s list, including Twitter, Disney, and Chick-fil-A.

