The 25 Best Companies To Work For In America

You’ve heard of the free massages, the rock-climbing wall and the sushi lunches at Google. But believe it or not, employees have as good an experience working at some traditional corporations.We looked up ratings for the Fortune 500 on Glassdoor, a website that compiles anonymous employer reviews. This list gives the highest rated big companies, with CEO approval as a tiebreaker (We considered companies with over 25 reviews).
Southwest Airlines was the top-rated company. Google was the highest-ranked tech company at #4. Goldman Sachs was the highest-ranked bank at #9.
Company rating: 3.5
CEO approval: Steve Ballmer, 48%
PRO: 'Very family-oriented environment. Lots of training and mentoring programs available. Competitive salaries. Best health insurance in the industry.'
PRO: 'As one of the worlds largest software companies, you feel that what you are doing there is making a difference. The work is challenging and interesting and the rest of the staff is made out of very bright people willing to help you. It also has a very fun and laid back environment, the free drinks are awesome though they may make you gain some weight if you abuse them.'
CON: 'Many times Microsoft is just trying to play catch up and mimic what other companies are doing. I find a general lack of vision in the company. It is not something that is rewarded. They reward hard drivers that deliver. Not people that have the vision and deliver the right thing.'
Note: We ranked companies by overall rating at Glassdoor.com, with CEO approval as a tiebreaker, and one-year stock gains as a second tie breaker. Pros and cons are excerpted from employee reviews.
Company rating: 3.5
CEO approval: Ed Rust Jr., 84%
PRO: 'Name Branded, Lots of advertising, and a trusted company. Lots of walk in business, and if the Agent markets themselves properly, you have an opportunity to earn a great living.'
PRO: 'Hours can be flexible. Can have a really relaxing and personal work environment. The more sales you make the more money you make.'
CON: 'Will lure you into working for a position you did not apply for and talk highly about how you can move to different departments if you don't like it, they never let you leave dept. you are in, and the supervisors are awful in certain departments.'
Company rating: 3.5
CEO approval: Paul Otellini, 84%
PRO: 'Lots of room for growth, easy to move around between departments, excellent job stability. Benefits are very good and bonus program is good.'
PRO: '8-week sabbaticals every 7 years, free coffee, soda, and fruit; wonderful 'perks' like tickets to sporting events or live shows. They pay us well and some of us are lucky enough to work in new, modern workspaces. Plus they have things like foosball tables and message chairs when you need to take a break. Did I mention a corporate jet that all US employees can take?'
CON: 'As the company is very big, some pockets of organisation tend to be very political and it is easy to get lost in such a big company.'
Company rating: 3.5
CEO approval: Jay Fishman, 84%
PRO: 'Great place for those who enjoy quantitative analysis. travellers measures and tracks everything. Data-rich environment. Lots of challenge to the work, and many opportunities to move within the company -- to try new things. Promote from within. Becoming much more attuned to the power of the voice of the customer. Company is run in a very responsible and financially sound way, so if you perform well and want a long-term career, you can get it here. They REALLY reward based on performance, so if you are good at what you do and use it to make a meaningful difference in travellers' performance, you will be handsomely rewarded. Great training programs for those right out of school.'
PRO: 'Great work life balance, very helpful staff and willing to train each other. The company is looking to grow, however they value experience the most.'
CON: 'The work load can be crushing, particularly for auditors new to the function or new to the company
Territories can change in an instant; to be fair this is a function of the market and not capricious whim
Training for new auditors is lacking, though see above 'Pro' comment re: changes being made by new senior management.'
Company rating: 3.5
CEO approval: Ken Chenault, 84%
PRO: 'American Express is a great company to work for if you are willing to work hard. Opportunities are there if you seek them out. Also, senior management can be helpful with promotions if they see that you are a hard worker, diligent and work well in a team as well as independent.'
PRO: 'Being part of a large corporation provides the employee with a lot of opportunity, but also a lot of competition. Depending on the department, you can get reimbursed for tuition. American Express is very involved in the community and really preaches work life balance. American Express really stands out on a resume. Also the business leaders are very very approachable and I have personally met all of the Senior Leadership or my organisation and Ken Chenault.'
CON: 'While work life balance is talked about, in some parts of the organisation it's just not possible. Very corporate and conservative workplace.'
Company rating: 3.5
CEO approval: Fred Smith, 87%
PRO: 'Diverse group of people, challenging projects, opportunities within IT to expand knowledge. Education reimbursement. Salary ok for area. Job opportunities.'
PRO: 'Great Environment! Great Management and terrific career opportunities. Senior Management clearly directs the company and sets the vision for the company. Work/life balance is important.'
CON: 'Like all successful companies, they must answer to the stockholders and this sometimes leaves some employee with the feeling they dint matter to the company. The couriers make up the majority of the company, yet they are the only employees not given any kind of bonus/pay incentives.'
Company rating: 3.5
CEO approval: Jeffrey Immelt, 88%
PRO: 'The are plenty of opportunities for growth depending on what career direction you want to go to. The company is so vast there you can do anything and everything that you would like as long as you know the direction of your career.'
PRO: 'GE always supported my career growth. I always felt I am surrounded by very talented people, have been stretched and developed by both the assignments I had and leaders and peers that I worked together with.'
CON: 'Sometimes get lost in the company as it is very big and can get very competitive within each of the different levels of employment and careers.'
Company rating: 3.5
CEO approval: Jim Sinegal, 91%
PRO: 'Opportunities to move around within the company. Excellent benefits and bonuses after top out pay received. Friendly staff and excellent customer service mission.'
PRO: 'Costco offers great benefits and wages for employees working in the warehouses and depots. Working in a warehouse can also lead to a fulfilling career path if you choose to pursue management. Costco is a very relaxed and fun place to work, and promotes a family environment.'
CON: 'Some of the cons can be how political the workplace can be at times, management needs to take notice of the employees that are working hard and show recognition.'
Company rating: 3.6
CEO approval: Tom Watjen, 89%
PRO: 'Significant professional opportunities for motivated people. Company continues to make progress even in this difficult economy. Flexible work/home balances are provided.'
PRO: 'Solid company with opportunity for growth. I have seen personal and professional growth in my time with the company and have seen other succeed as well. It is not a place to get a free ride but if you are wiling to put effort into your job there is reward available.'
CON: 'As with many jobs...the favoritism. I worked there for almost 10 years and even though I benefited from the favoritism myself some times...it still wasn't fair.'
Company rating: 3.7
CEO approval: John Watson, 80%
PRO: 'Having worked at other oil companies in Houston, I call tell you that Chevron's corporate culture is great. In my experience managers are collaborative, people treat each other with respect, and work/life balance is promoted. My role, while not technical, is still valued by management as a strategic supporter of their business.'
PRO: 'High importance in safe work procedures; Good compensation and benefits; Flexible work hours and employees are encouraged to have work-life balance; Team-oriented; many training opportunities and growth; team leaders are competent and supportive though this could vary depending on what team you are in; Global company.'
CON: 'Silent bees don't get recognised! Non visible jobs will earn you no recognition. It is all about visibility and perception. Boot lickers and arse kissers make great progress here. ol boy network is alive and on steroid.'
Company rating: 3.7
CEO approval: Ed Crenshaw, 82%
PRO: 'Publix offers some of the best benefits in the industry. If you are getting paid $10/hour you are really getting paid close to $15 with the benefits. They provide great training.'
PRO: 'The jobs wear people out. If you consider management, then you can expect to have no less than 50 hours a week, and average around 58.'
CON: 'If you work hard at Publix you will advance. However, you must perform at a high level over time, like a year and a half. The environment constantly changes so be prepared to adjust. Every quarter, if you are full time, you will get a bonus. Publix also has increased vacation time to two weeks. Good Luck!'
Company rating: 3.7
CEO approval: Paul Jacobs, 89%
PRO: 'College like atmosphere with a lot of smart people looking to learn and grow. I've been there for 13 years and have great appreciation for what they company has done for me and the wireless industry.'
PRO: 'Qualcomm is an undisputed wireless technology leader. Great place to be if you want to work on cutting edge wireless technology, software or hardware.'
CON: 'Might feel lost within such a large company. On-campus food options are not very good. Ability to move up within company is unclear.'
Company rating: 3.7
CEO approval: John Schlifske, 92%
PRO: 'Learn the sales process. Learn to to think like an entrepreneur. Good company to sell for, with strong financials and good products. Depending on who your mentors are, they can help you to success.'
PRO: 'If you work here, you are your own boss. You have unlimited income potential and you can organise your schedule as you please. Northwestern is a top tier in its field, in my opinion, the very best.'
CON: 'Compensation is fully commission which can be good and bad.'
Company rating: 3.7
CEO approval: Alan Boeckmann, 92%
PRO: 'Recognition and rewards tailored to performance. A huge work backlog presents many opportunities. Knowledge sharing software presents huge competitive advantage and networking opportunities.'
PRO: 'Fluor is a great company to gain knowledge with, you have access to the greatest minds and resources in the industry. Expectations are clear; people, projects, and schedules are great. Everything is very well planned and executed very professionally. Likes to recruit within the company.'
CON: 'It is a very large company and sometimes you are overlooked. You have to work many hours in order to get recognised as a strong employee.'
Company rating: 3.8
CEO approval: 75%, Jeffrey Smisek
PRO: 'The people are friendly and collegial. Departments work together. Management communicates with employees. This was even true during the merger. It is a laid back work environment with smart, hardworking people. The travel perks are great.'
PRO: 'Great travelling perks, great communication between management and a laid back corporate atmosphere. Overall, I would recommend working at this company to any of my friends and family.'
CON: 'Very difficult industry to compete in; very low employee turnover, so hard to get promoted. Flight benefits are difficult to take advantage of with reduced capacity.'
Company rating: 3.8
CEO approval: Hugh Grant, 84%
PRO: 'The company's plans are well communicated to all employees. The company has an excellent performance review process and offers very good career development opportunities. Employees are given significant responsibilities early on in their careers.'
PRO: 'Monsanto offers unlimited opportunity to develop your career through continuous learning and locations throughout the world.'
CON: 'Limited opportunities, especially at the smaller sites (away from St. Louis HQ). Although we have plenty of room to grow within our current roles, opportunities for advancement are limited.'
Company rating: 3.8
CEO approval: Lloyd Blankfein, 97%
PRO: 'GS is a very different firm. The 360 feedback, decision by consensus, and opportunities for growth are tremendous. If you work hard and do well, you will be rewarded.'
PRO: 'The intensity, drive and commitment of people who work at GS is impressive, and amongst 'producing' divisions, the intelligence, commercial drive, and decision-making ability of senior leaders is unparalleled. The firm has pockets of true meritocracy, and really does value teamwork.'
CON: 'You will be required to work very, very, very hard (even if it sounds fun, its not). They will never ask too much from you. Every request should be done on time, which sometimes require you to work insane hours, even if you are ultra smart and efficient. Your day life will be full of stress, your stomach will start to hurt and you will not be able to sleep well at nights waking up randomly screaming.'
Company rating: 3.8
CEO approval: Steve Jobs, 97%
PRO: 'Often regarded as a 'prestigious' retail job by anyone but fellow employees. Never 'down time' in the store. Customers are (for the most part) kind and patient. Pretty good employee discounts on not only Apple things, but 3rd party affiliates of Apple (Blue Mic, Logitech, HP, and tons more). 'Different' style of retail environment. Pretty good pay for a retail job with ESPP options and even 401k for part-time employees.'
PRO: 'Working support at Apple means you get to learn Apple products inside and out. This is good for getting a job working elsewhere in the computer industry.'
CON: 'The environment is fast paced and the hours can be long.'
Company rating: 3.8
CEO approval: Ian Cook, 98%
PRO: 'Management recognises and promotes strong performers; opportunities for growth and advancement in your career; company store is great!'
PRO: 'Colgate is truly a company that values their people. The work environment is friendly and supportive with a very social aspect. Work-life balance is a priority along with performance. Feedback is taken seriously and there is commitment to developing employees.'
CON: 'Management's understanding of who is really performing the work and providing the greatest value to to company is often misguided. Promotions are far too political and not based upon merit.'
Company rating: 3.8
CEO approval: Thomas Fanning, 100%
PRO: 'The people are incredible to work with and helped with advice on career goals. Fairly flexible schedule but my department did not believe in teleworking.'
PRO: 'It is a great place to begin a career. Management is great, the opportunities to learn are great, opportunity to explore new areas is open.'
CON: 'Southern is a highly regulated business and therefore can be a bit bureaucratic for my tastes. Meaning the organisation is highly structured and there are set ways to do things. Not the place for 'freespirits' the company demands teamwork on all projects.'
Company rating: 3.9
CEO approval: Bob McDonald, 93%
PRO: 'People are very nice. They are really passionate about work since the objective is to improve lives of others. Promotion is objective and fair, and highly competitive.'
PRO: 'I like the different opportunities to travel. Working with such a global company allows you to work with different people with different workstyles. Tuition reimbursement is great at the company and you are surrounded by very talented people.'
CON: 'Very competitive, need a hardworking attitude, be ready for international assignments, must be committed in doing the job. Well, most difficult thing is to join company.'
Company rating: 3.9
CEO approval: Eric Schmidt, 96%
PRO: 'Coming from a startup background, Google provides amazing opportunities for working in small, focused teams on influential products. Overall I have been very satisfied with my ability to move around within the company.'
PRO: 'Still one of the best places to work--amazing perks, a true commitment to work-life balance, incredible openness about important company information from the top-down, dedicated to providing feedback and resources to help you develop professionally, smart/friendly/driven individuals that you interact with every day.'
CON: 'Base pay is just OK; work is not easy (very sink or swim), lots of internal procedures are always changing and often confusing; difficult to maintain a balance with so many things going on at once (a diversity/chaos of activity)'
Company rating: 4.0
CEO approval: George Scangos, 40%
PRO: 'Great collaborate culture that is non-competitive, everyone works together toward a common goal. Company promotes work-life balance and networking among peers. Has a wonderful community lab to inspire school age kids to go into science.'
PRO: 'As the title says, the people there are fantastic. The company itself focuses a lot on making sure their employees are happy whether it is having fitness fairs, cheap gym membership, health food fairs, summer hours (where you work an extra hour M-Th and then get to take a half day on Friday), etc. The culture is young and dynamic. Overall a wonderful place to work.'
CON: 'Big company = lots of bureaucracy. Everyone specialises in their own thing, so there is less of an opportunity to do something that spans different specialties'
Company rating: 4.2
CEO approval: Ken Powell, 99%
PRO: 'Great company with great people, a great work ethic and very strong moral values. Autonomy is often provided, allowing you to get on with your work and get things done. Most departments are flexible allowing you to take personal time when needed without beating you up about it. In saying that, there are always exceptions to the rule.'
PRO: 'General Mills is one of the best work environments I have ever experienced. The work is varied and interesting, and I am surrounded with bright people who treat others with respect.'
CON: 'We all worked a lot of hours 50+ per week. The work day was designed at 9 hours, then you may have to work an additional 5+ to accomplish other things you are working on, or hold meetings with different shifts.'
Company rating: 4.4
CEO approval: Gary Keller, 95%
PRO: 'Free travel, great benefits, wonderful people, amazing culture, low turnover, excellent communication from leadership, family atmosphere, truly an excellent place to work! Employees and management really care about each other.'
PRO: 'Absolutely amazing company to call your employer. Everyone at SWA from upper management down to the rampers and CS is one big family. Best pay scale of any airline ramp in the states, with the ability to make 70K+ once you're a fully topped out agent. Heaps of vacation time, excellent health benefits, and the best non-rev travel benefit program around. Most airlines charge taxes or a service charge when you start using your bennies, but not SWA. You fly absolutely 100% free.'
CON: 'It is so relaxed and fun here that many employees seem to take advantage of and abuse it. It's not unlikely to see people wearing workout T-shirts and beach flip flops to work. If you like the professional/dress-up type environment, then SWA isn't for you. Also, it's hard to grow professionally here. If you're not a pilot, don't expect to make tons and tons of money.'
