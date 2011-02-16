The 25 Best Companies To Work For In America

Company rating: 3.5

CEO approval: Jay Fishman, 84%

PRO: 'Great place for those who enjoy quantitative analysis. travellers measures and tracks everything. Data-rich environment. Lots of challenge to the work, and many opportunities to move within the company -- to try new things. Promote from within. Becoming much more attuned to the power of the voice of the customer. Company is run in a very responsible and financially sound way, so if you perform well and want a long-term career, you can get it here. They REALLY reward based on performance, so if you are good at what you do and use it to make a meaningful difference in travellers' performance, you will be handsomely rewarded. Great training programs for those right out of school.'

PRO: 'Great work life balance, very helpful staff and willing to train each other. The company is looking to grow, however they value experience the most.'

CON: 'The work load can be crushing, particularly for auditors new to the function or new to the company

Territories can change in an instant; to be fair this is a function of the market and not capricious whim

Training for new auditors is lacking, though see above 'Pro' comment re: changes being made by new senior management.'

