The 25 best small companies to grow your career

Blend Employees ranked San Francisco-based computer software company Blend highly for its career growth opportunities.

Career site Comparably released a ranking of the highest-rated small and mid-size businesses for career development, according to employees.

Employees from companies with 500 employees or fewer anonymously ranked their career growth opportunities.

Salsify was named the best company for professional development, according to employees.

Some companies offer more opportunities than others when it comes to earning promotions, advancing your skills, and levelling up in your career.

Comparably released its annual list of small and mid-size businesses that were highly ranked by employees for career growth opportunities. Employees anonymously ranked their companies based on their own evaluations of opportunities to learn and grow inside each organisation. Every company on this list has 500 employees or fewer, and every company on the list has an average professional development score of 83%.

Here are the 25 best companies to grow your career, according to employees.

25. Other World Computing (computer hardware)

Other World Computing Other World Computing.

Location: Woodstock, Illinois

Employee quote: “I am able to make a difference and help better the company every day. I sincerely care about the people and the company.”

24. PACE Staffing Network (staffing and recruiting)

PACE Staffing Network PACE Staffing Network.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Employee quote: “People are highly energised to do the best they can. We talk openly about issues and how to improve.”

23. Zevia (food and beverages)

Zevia Zevia.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Employee quote: “Shared values and beliefs, equal opportunity, the ability to promote from within, grooming and training the next leaders of our generation and transparency.”

22. Snyk (computer and network security)

Snyk Snyk.

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “We’re empowered to try things out without layers of approvals. Fast incubation of good ideas, fast, blameless failure when they don’t work out.”

21. RFPIO (computer software)

RFPIO RFPIO.

Location: Beaverton, Oregon

Employee quote: “The organisation on whole works as a team. Each individual is willing to take ownership of tasks and opportunities that are given.”

20. Snapdocs (computer software)

Snapdocs Snapdocs.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “As long as you’re being responsible, there’s a perceptibly infinite amount of room to grow into whatever you think you are best at/want to focus the most on.”

19. Quick Base (computer software)

Quick Base Quick Base.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “My work, thoughts, and opinions are valued and respected. I have work that is challenging and motivating.”

18. Buy Box Experts (e-commerce)

Buy Box Experts Buy Box Experts.

Location: Lindon, Utah

Employee quote: “My work makes me feel productive and keeps me challenged at a level that induces growth not only as an employee but also as a person.”

17. NEXT Trucking (freight)

NEXT Trucking NEXT Trucking.

Location: El Segundo, California

Employee quote: “The startup environment is not for everyone, but I enjoy the challenge and opportunity that this environment creates. We continue to grow and evolve as an organisation which encourages me as I look to the future and our ability to disrupt the industry while creating an outstanding workplace.”

16. Globality (enterprise applications)

Globality Globality.

Location: Menlo Park, California

Employee quote: “We’re fully empowered to identify and pursue opportunities that will help the company achieve its vision and goals.”

15. AdTheorent (advertising)

AdTheorent AdTheorent.

Location: New York, New York

Employee quote: “We are a collaborative group, and there is no such thing as a bad idea. I know that I can rely on my teammates to roll-up their sleeves when we need to meet a tight deadline, and when we work together we can rise to any challenge and accomplish anything!”

14. Phaidon International (staffing and recruiting)

Phaidon International Phaidon International.

Location: New York, New York

Employee quote: “The experience I’ve had at Phaidon so far has been excellent. It’s required me to grow in areas where I wasn’t as strong and expand on areas I was already good at. It’s been fun and challenging, and offered me the ability to work towards my career and financial goals.”

13. InvestCloud (financial services)

InvestCloud InvestCloud.

Location: West Hollywood, California

Employee quote: “I’m constantly challenged to deliver my best results every day in an environment that values ongoing professional development and has extremely high standards.”

12. Osmosis (education management)

Osmosis Osmosis.

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Employee quote: “I love that we have access to a professional development stipend of $US1000 per year to continue learning and developing!”

11. Blend (computer software)

Blend Blend.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “The most positive things about working at Blend include the constant learning opportunities, and the support we receive in trying to reach our work objectives, as well as personal growth opportunities.”

10. TaxJar (accounting)

TaxJar TaxJar.

Location: Woburn, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “We get a monthly paycheck boost for remote upkeep, professional development, vacation, volunteering, etc. Such an amazing company with so many great benefits!”

9. Branch (computer software)

Branch Metrics Branch.

Location: Redwood City, California

Employee quote: “You can get out of this job as much as you want. Think of this as an accelerated MBA program.”

8. Assurance (insurance)

Assurance Assurance.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Employee quote: “We have the autonomy and freedom to reach out and grab responsibility.”

7. Newsela (e-learning)

Newsela Newsela.

Location: New York, New York

Employee quote: “I appreciate leadership’s ability to listen to our ideas and allow everyone to create their own path at Newsela. Whether it be owning our own project, or moving into a different role, there is always support available for us.”

6. Fuel Cycle (market research)

Fuel Cycle Fuel Cycle.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Employee quote: “Employees are given lots of opportunity, flexibility, and encouraged to succeed while also being mindful that everyone has a life outside of work.”

5. EQRx (pharmaceuticals)

EQRx EQRx.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “The same passion and dedication focused on impacting how patients receive their medicine is also channeled into the development of our team to achieve this goal!”

4. Contentstack (computer software)

Contentstack Contentstack.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “We are able to pursue the projects that we find personally interesting or important, and have our managers’ support to experiment and freedom to fail.”

3. Verisys Corporation (information technology and services)

Verisys Verisys Corporation.

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

Employee quote: “The leadership team cares about you as a person not just as an employee. Very receptive to ideas on how to improve. Invested in helping you reach your career path goal.”

2. GoSite (internet)

GoSite GoSite.

Location: San Diego, California

Employee quote: “I personally love it because we are problem-solving all day and being challenged to do things that I would never even think I would be able to do.”

1. Salsify (computer software)

Salsify Salsify.

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “I like that people are encouraged to try new things, and are given a lot of autonomy.”

See below for the full list:

Comparably Top 50 companies for professional development.

