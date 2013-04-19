The Top 20 Companies New Yorkers Want To Work For

Where does everyone in New York want to work?
LinkedIn released its list of the most desirable employers for NYC jobseekers right now, based on data points, survey responses and how many followers a company has on LinkedIn:
1. Google
2. Condé Nast
3. Viacom
4. Johnson & Johnson
5. Goldman Sachs
6. Ralph Lauren
7. Pfizer
8. J. Crew
9. Ogilvy & Mather
10. Apple
11. L’Oreal
12. NBCUniversal
13. Bristol-Myers Squibb
14. ESPN
15. Coach
16. McKinsey & Company
17. JPMorgan Chase
18. Merck
19. Novartis
20. PepsiCo
Google’s top spot proves that New York’s tech industry is booming; although it’s the only Internet company on the list. Financial, consulting, healthcare and media companies dominate the list.
The majority of these companies are located in NYC, while one quarter of them are based outside the city. Although most of these companies are larger organisations, smaller startups have proved they can compete with bigger companies in New York.
