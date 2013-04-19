The Top 20 Companies New Yorkers Want To Work For

Where does everyone in New York want to work?



LinkedIn released its list of the most desirable employers for NYC jobseekers right now, based on data points, survey responses and how many followers a company has on LinkedIn:

1. Google

2. Condé Nast

3. Viacom

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. Goldman Sachs

6. Ralph Lauren

7. Pfizer

8. J. Crew

9. Ogilvy & Mather

10. Apple

11. L’Oreal

12. NBCUniversal

13. Bristol-Myers Squibb

14. ESPN

15. Coach

16. McKinsey & Company

17. JPMorgan Chase

18. Merck

19. Novartis

20. PepsiCo

Google’s top spot proves that New York’s tech industry is booming; although it’s the only Internet company on the list. Financial, consulting, healthcare and media companies dominate the list.

The majority of these companies are located in NYC, while one quarter of them are based outside the city. Although most of these companies are larger organisations, smaller startups have proved they can compete with bigger companies in New York.

