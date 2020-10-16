25 large companies that offer the best work-life balance, according to employees

AP

Comparably released its annual ranking of the top 25 companies for work-life balance, based on an anonymous employee survey it conducts over a 12-month period.

This year, retail and food services companies like Whole Foods, Target, and Starbucks topped the list.

The list also includes companies headquartered across the country, in states like California, Connecticut, Michigan, and Texas.

As major companies extend work from home, the line between work and life gets blurred.

In fact, American workers are still working more hours than people in other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Business Insider analysis.

But some companies offer policies that allow for better work-life balance. Career site Comparably released their annual ranking of the top 25 companies for work-life balance, and companies like Starbucks and CVS topped the list.

Comparably conducted a 12-month anonymous survey on the platform that asked employees questions like “Are you satisfied with your work-life balance?” and “Do you feel burnt out at work?” The company said they received 10 million ratings from 60,000 US companies.

Retail, food services restaurants, and tech companies made up much of the top 25. Top firms included Whole Foods Market, Target, Subway, and Home Depot. You can read the full list here.

Here are the 25 best companies for work-life balance, according to employees.

25. McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 37,000 locations in over 100 countries.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Industry: Restaurants

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Sabbatical and vacation is generous. If someone is out sick or needs support the McFamily all supports.”

24. Northside Hospital is a network of hospitals and medical facilities in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “They offered moving expenses compensation, and the time off I needed to complete the move.”

23. Realtor.com is an online platform that allows users to search for real estate property records, houses, condos, and lands.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Technology

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Flexible time off is the best part.”

22. Dynatrace is a software intelligence company providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The vacation policy is generous and allows you to make quality time with family.”

21. FedEx Corporation provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

Industry: Logistics and supply chain

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“PTO, vacation time, and work-life balance.”

20. HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Technology

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Flexibility in working hours and working.”

19. The Kroger Company, or simply Kroger, is an American retail company founded by Bernard Kroger in 1883.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Industry: Retail

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The PTO is very generous.”

18. Instacart provides a same-day grocery delivery and pickup service, bringing fresh groceries and everyday essentials.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: E-commerce

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “I was given a great relocation bonus that helped me move.”

17. The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer, values and rewards dedicated, knowledgeable, and experienced professionals.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Retail

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “Flex time, flex time, flex time!”

16. Medela provides mums and professionals with breast pumps, products, support, and information to help them reach their breastfeeding goals.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: McHenry, Illinois

Industry: Medical devices

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “PTO, pension plan (most companies do not provide), and maternity/paternity leave (even though this doesn’t apply to me), I feel it is very generous and a great perk!”

15. WorkForce Software provides workforce management solutions for organisations with complex policies and compliance concerns.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Livonia, Michigan

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “I really appreciate the working from home option and the job flexibility.”

14. RingCentral is a publicly-traded provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions for businesses.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Belmont, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Great work and life balance.”

13. Smile Brands provides comprehensive business support services with affiliate dental groups.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Industry: Healthcare

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Carryover PTO hours are more competitive than some companies.”

12. Subway is an American privately held restaurant franchise that primarily sells submarine sandwiches and salads.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Milford, Connecticut

Industry: Restaurants

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The best part is the time off or flexible hours.”

11. Vector Marketing is a company that promotes and sells CUTCO, kitchen cutlery and accessories.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Olean, New York

Industry: Consumer goods

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “I love the flexibility in my schedule.”

10. Cornerstone OnDemand provides cloud-based human capital management software solutions.

Comparably

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The total rewards, including our flexible leave program, wellness program etc., are most critical to me. As a working mum, my total package meets my needs perfectly.”

9. ePlus is an technology solutions provider of professional & managed services for cloud, security, data centre, and digital infrastructure.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Herndon, Virginia

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits: “The best part of my job is the flexibility and work/life balance. I could probably get paid more elsewhere working crazy hours, but I know ePlus offers a benefit with its flexibility for employees with families.”

8. Whole Foods Market is a supermarket chain owned by Amazon that exclusively sells natural and organic products.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Industry: Supermarkets

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “I appreciate the TC days and flexibility to adjust my day if my kids need me or if I’m not feeling well.”

7. Smartsheet is a software as a service solution offering collaboration and work management, developed and marketed by Smartsheet Inc.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Three month paternity leave is awesome. I have had three kids while working for Smartsheet.”

6. Target is an American retail corporation.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Industry: Retail

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The paid family leave that recently rolled out has been incredibly beneficial for our family. Grateful to have it!”

5. GitLab, the world’s largest all-remote company, is a DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps life cycle.

Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Being able to work 100% remotely by being asynchronous first is by far the most unique aspect of this company.”

4. Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Bentonville, Arkansas

Industry: Retail

Employee’s quote on the perks and benefits:“Great company with growth opportunities and good work life balance.”

3. Frontier Communications Corporation is a leading provider of internet, TV, and phone services to business and residential customers.

Comparably

Headquarters: Norwalk, Connecticut

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “The generous PTO within the 1st year was amazing.”

2. Starbucks is an international chain of restaurants that retails handcrafted coffee, tea, and fresh food items.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Industry: Food and beverage

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance: “It’s wonderful knowing I could attend college and be compensated for it as a part time or full time employee if I so choose.”

1. CVS Health is a health care innovation company pioneering a bold new approach to total health.

Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Industry: Healthcare

Employee’s quote on the work-life balance:“Generous time off. The minimum amount is 16 days + 10 legal holidays.”

View the full list of large companies here.

Comparably

