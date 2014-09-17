Working Mother magazine The October/November 2014 issue cover of Working Mother magazine.

Juggling a career and a family can be challenging. But some employers are making it much easier for women to achieve a healthy balance between the two.

Working Mother magazine recently identified the 100 best companies for working mums, to honour those that are setting the standard for work-life practices in the US.

“These companies recognise that helping employees integrate home and work leads to a more successful business and culture,” says Carol Evans, president of Working Mother Media, in a press release.

To compile the list, which is now in its twenty-ninth year, Working Mother surveyed more than 200 companies on their leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, and flexibility policies, among other things — as well as the availability, usage, and tracking of these programs.

“We compile this list to raise awareness of the issues that working mothers and all employees face in the workplace, and to encourage the development programs to address these issues,” Jennifer Owens, editorial director of Working Mother Media, told Business Insider.

In total, these 100 companies employ almost 2.1 million people in 15 industries. About one million, or 46% of them are women.

On average, these companies offer seven weeks of fully paid maternity leave, and three weeks of fully paid paternity leave. Many also give new mums additional, partially paid time off (six weeks, on average) — and offer an average of five weeks of fully paid adoption leave, according to Working Mother magazine.

[Click here for the full report.]

Although the list isn’t a ranking, Working Mother did highlight the top 10 companies for working mums in 2014. They are:

Abbott

Deloitte

Discovery Communications

Ernst & Young LLP

General Mills

IBM

Prudential Financial

PwC

WellStar Health System

Zoetis

Here’s the full list of the 100 best companies for working mums from Working Mother magazine:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.