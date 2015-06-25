The 15 best companies for millennials right now

loreanto/Shuttershock Millennials have different work needs as opposed to seasoned professionals.

On Tuesday, Fortune released its first-ever list of The 100 Best Places for Millennials to Work in 2015.

The business publication teamed up with employment review website Great Place to Work to compile the list of companies that cater best to a young professionals’ needs.

After sifting through approximately 90,000 responses from millennials (under age 35) working at more than 465 companies, they were able to deduce which employers were most in-tune to what young people want in a workplace — and, as it turns out, it’s much more than free food and a ping-pong table.

According to the Great Place to Work reviews, many young professionals cite career guidance and colleague support as two of the most important qualities in a positive work environment.

The list features some familiar names from Fortune’s annual Best Places to Work list — but there are also a good number of new, sometimes not-so-familiar, companies gracing the top 15, that didn’t make the top 50 (or didn’t make the cut at all) on the general list.

This tells us that millennials have different values, preferences, and needs from their employers.

For example, Chilli’s Bar and Grill, which didn’t make the top 100 general list, offers college tuition reimbursement, as well as the opportunity to earn credits. — things millennials need and find attractive.

Thanks, in part, to these perks, the restaurant chain ranked No. 11.

Here are the top 15 best places for millennials to work in 2015, according to Fortune’s ranking:

1. Power Home Remodeling Group

2. David Weekly Homes

3. Allied Wallet

4. Pinnacle Financial Partners

5. Acuity

6. Ultimate Software

7. Workday

8. Boston Consulting Group

9. SAS

10. Edward Jones

11. Chilli’s Bar and Grill

12. World Wide Technology

13. Intuitive Research and Technology

14. Burns & McDonnell

15. Plante & Moran

