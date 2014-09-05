You Don't Need A College Degree To Get Promoted Quickly At These 10 Companies

It’s back-to-school season again. Of the three million Americans who graduated high school this year, two-thirds are just starting college while approximately 75% of the remaining one million grads are entering the workforce.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), those with just a high school diploma will earn about half of what those with a bachelor’s or master’s degree will make, on average. But a recent report from CareerBuilder found that workers without a college education do have plenty of options for lucrative careers.

And now Glassdoor, an online careers community, has even more good news for high school graduates: not only can they earn a hefty paycheck, but big companies like Starbucks and Apple are offering these workers tons of great opportunities for career advancement.

Glassdoor sifted through its millions of employee-generated reviews to identify the 10 companies with the best career opportunities for high school grads.

“This list is important because there is still a large percentage of Americans who do not attend college, but choose to enter the workforce after completing high school,” says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s community expert. “For many of them, they can get a job, but don’t always know where to turn to start a career at a company with amazing internal advancement opportunities.”

To compile the ranking, Glassdoor isolated reviews from employees who reported their highest level of education as high school. They then analysed the employer reviews and ratings shared by this subset of the workforce, and found which companies received the highest ratings in terms of career opportunities.

“At these 10 companies, we see many employees talking favourably about working their way up from very entry-level positions to managerial roles, and in some cases, even more senior leadership positions, such as director level and above, too,” Dobroski says. “However, what we also see is that these employees understood that they needed to work hard from the very beginning, stand out, ask for more responsibility, and prove themselves time and time again. For those who really make it, opportunities are not handed to them, but rather earned.”

Here are the 10 companies where high school grads are most likely to get promoted:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.