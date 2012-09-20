The 25 Best Companies To Work For If You Want To Get Promoted Quickly

Photo: Tor Lindstrand via flickr

For some employees, a big paycheck is all they need. For others—especially Gen Y workers—they thrive best in an environment that fosters learning.They also need to believe that there’s room for career advancement.



This could be anything from companies offering “clear career paths, professional development, continued education, advancement opportunities,” and mentorship programs.

To find out which companies offer the best advancement opportunities, we turned to Glassdoor.com, which put together a list of the top 25 companies that provide the best career opportunities. This list is based on 432,000 company reviews shared by employees over the past year.

To break any ties, Glassdoor calculated ratings to the thousandth decimal. “This is why, for example, [some companies] did not crack the Top 25 this year,” Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s spokesman, told us. “They were very, very close, but when we look at ratings to the thousandth, other companies beat them. Hence, the rankings reflect that.”

Company ratings are based on a 5.0 scale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.