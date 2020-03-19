The 39 best comedy movies you can watch on Netflix right now

EMI Films/Cinema 5/The Weinstein Company/Netflix From British classics to Oscar-winning comedy-dramas to Netflix originals, there are plenty of comedies to take your mind off things.

Netflix is full of original comedies like “Dolemite is My Name” and “Dumplin'” but also has plenty of award-winning funnies from other studios, too, like “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

It also has easy-watching rom-coms like “Failure to Launch” and “Monster-in-Law,” plus arthouse flicks such as “The Lobster” and “Frances Ha.”

Failing those choices, Netflix also offers a host of timeless classics like “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Tootsie.”

Looking for something funny to keep you occupied?

While Netflix has plenty of great dramas, thrillers, and horrors to offer, we all need a bit of light relief when things get heavy. Not only does Netflix make their own great original comedies, but they also continuously update their roster of comedy titles both old and new.

Here are the 39 best comedies (listed alphabetically) you can watch on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ (2004)

Paramount Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures Directed by Brad Silberling.

The first adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s books, before Netflix’s series, had its critics – but Jim Carrey is both unrecognizable and very funny as Count Olaf in this star-studded movie that also features Timothy Spall, Billy Connolly, Jude Law, and Dustin Hoffman.

‘About Time’ (2013)

Universal Pictures Directed by Richard Curtis.

Domhnall Gleeson (slowly becoming one of the most reliable and versatile actors out there) and Rachel McAdams star in this rom-com about a man who finds out he can time-travel and uses that power to try and get a girlfriend. A great concept sweetly executed by “Love, Actually” director Richard Curtis.

‘As Good as it Gets’ (1997)

Sony Pictures Releasing Directed by James L. Brooks.

Jack Nicholson won his third Oscar for this, and Helen Hunt won an Oscar, too. Watch for their performances alone, although Greg Kinnear is also great as a gay artist whose assault essentially triggers the narrative of the movie.

‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’ (1997)

New Line Cinema Directed by Jay Roach.

Mike Myers created an instant icon in Austin Powers, a man who people will dress up as at costume parties for all eternity. Netflix has all three Austin Powers movies on their roster, and now is a good time to binge them.

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ (2018)

Netflix Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen.

One of the stranger entries in the Coen brothers’ filmography (and that’s saying something), this collection of short films is an eclectic mix of tales that vary in elements of drama, horror, and comedy – with the James Franco-starring “Near Algodones” the funniest. If you can’t decide which film to watch, watch this one – you get six.

‘The Cat in the Hat’ (2003)

Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures Directed by Bo Welch.

Another classic Mike Myers movie, this one adapting Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat.” This is undoubtedly a film you remember from your childhood, but a viewing as an adult can be equally enjoyed with many jokes in here for adults that would have gone over your head as a kid.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000)

Sony Pictures Releasing Directed by McG.

There may be a recent remake starring Kristen Stewart, but the original is always worth a watch. This one stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and, the best of the bunch, Lucy Liu.

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ (1968)

United Artists Directed by Ken Hughes.

Netflix lists this as a comedy, but there is an argument to be made here that “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is an out-and-out horror. Seriously, what movie has ever scared you more than the child catcher? Rewatch this one to shake away those childhood fears … Or become even more terrified.

‘The Croods’ (2013)

20th Century Fox Directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders.

One of the most underrated animated films and starring Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, and Emma Stone, nonetheless. A sequel is on the way this year (or possibly next year if there are production delays), seven years after the first movie’s release, so now is a good time to refresh yourself.

‘Dolemite is My Name’ (2019)

Netflix Directed by Craig Brewer.

Eddie Murphy returns to form as Rudy Ray Moore, the man who created alter-ego Dolemite for a series of comedy-raps and ended up making his own Blaxploitation movie. Come for Murphy, but stay for a scene-stealing turn from Wesley Snipes as diva director D’Urville Martin.

‘Dumplin” (2018)

Netflix Directed by Anne Fletcher.

Netflix’s sweet film has a very important message at its heart that is well worth consuming, but the best thing about this movie is Jennifer Aniston. As a former beauty-queen pageant struggling to raise her plus-size daughter, Aniston delivers one of her finest performances – complete with a stellar Texan accent, too.

‘Failure to Launch’ (2006)

Paramount Pictures Directed by Tom Dey.

This is a classic McConaughey movie pre-McConaissance – a big, cheesy rom-com starring Sarah Jessica-Parker, Kathy Bates, and Bradley Cooper. Sometimes, this is exactly the sort of easy film you need.

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986)

Paramount Pictures Directed by John Hughes.

John Hughes’ classic launched Matthew Broderick into stardom, and brought to life every school kid’s dream perfectly.

‘Frances Ha’ (2012)

IFC Films Directed by Noah Baumbach.

Noah Baumbach directed this movie, his partner Greta Gerwig stars in it, and the pair of them wrote it together. What more could you ask for? Oh yeah, Adam Driver is in it, too.

‘The Fundamentals of Caring’ (2016)

Netflix Directed by Rob Burnett.

This very sweet and tear-jerking Netflix movie is the sort of film you watch wrapped up on the sofa with a huge bar of chocolate. Paul Rudd stars in the movie, and everyone loves Paul Rudd.

‘The Grinch’ (2018)

Universal Pictures Directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney.

This animated update of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” may not have Jim Carrey, but it does have beautiful animation and a perfectly-cast Benedict Cumberbatch as the grumpy Grinch.

‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)

Columbia Pictures Directed by Harold Ramis.

Looped time movies vary in success. With every “Edge of Tomorrow,” there’s a “Happy Death Day 2U” to balance things out. But “Groundhog Day” is arguably the most iconic of the bunch, and the one that started it all. Bill Murray’s movie is a stone-cold classic.

‘Hairspray’ (2007)

New Line Cinema/Entertainment Film Distributors Directed by Adam Shankman.

Zac Efron. John Travolta playing Edna. Christopher Walken singing. Need we go on? This vibrant musical is one of the most upbeat movies on Netflix’s roster, and is bound to leave you in a good mood.

‘Hitch’ (2005)

Columbia Pictures Directed by Andy Tennant.

Will Smith stars as Hitch, a professional “date doctor” who helps Kevin James try to woo Eva Mendes, who he is head-over-heels for. A very ‘noughties’ movie. Rewatch this one – it’s one of Will Smith’s best. And if you haven’t watched it, find out why it’s so loved.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ (2000)

Universal Pictures Directed by Ron Howard.

If the animated version isn’t quite sharp enough for you, stick to the meme-spawning original starring Jim Carrey. It may be a Christmas movie but who cares?

‘Incredibles 2’ (2018)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Directed by Brad Bird.

While it’s unclear why Pixar dropped the “the” from this sequel to “The Incredibles,” what is clear is that this is as sharp, witty, and thrilling as the first entry. Pixar switched things up with this one, with Mr. Incredible becoming the stay-at-home dad and Elastigirl taking centre-stage. Jack-Jack continues to steal the show.

‘Jerry Maguire’ (1996)

Sony Pictures Releasing Directed by Cameron Crowe.

With Tom Cruise now firmly cemented as an action-star with the endless “Mission Impossible” movies and whatnot, it’s easy to forget that he’s actually a pretty decent actor, too. This is one of his best performances, opposite Renée Zellweger and an Oscar-winning Cuba Gooding Jr.

‘Julie & Julia’ (2009)

Columbia Pictures Directed by Nora Ephron.

Anything with Meryl Streep in is worth watching, and Streep earned an Oscar nomination for this movie, in which she transforms into Julia Child herself. Amy Adams costars as Julie, the blogger attempting to cook every single one of Child’s first cookery book.

‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ (2011)

Paramount Pictures Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

“Kung Fu Panda” was one of the most pleasant surprises when it came out, and the sequel is no different. Again boasting a star-studded cast including Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Gary Oldman, Seth Rogen, and Lucy Liu, this is a movie both kids and adults can enjoy.

‘The Lobster’ (2015)

Feelgood Entertainment/Haut et Court/Element Pictures/De Filmfreak/Picturehouse Entertainment/A24 Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Amidst all of the mainstream fare, you may wish for something a little more arthouse-y.

“The Lobster” is an excellent film from “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos, and follows the highly original conceit of a dystopian future in which single people are taken to The Hotel to find partner, and are turned into an animal if they are unable to do so. Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz are great, but Olivia Colman is even better.

‘Monster-in-Law’ (2005)

Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema Directed by Robert Luketic.

A premise so obvious it’s a surprise it wasn’t taken advantage of before this, “Monster-in-Law” follows Jane Fonda (the mother-in-law) and Jennifer Lopez (the daughter-in-law) sparring as the latter tries to navigate her new relationship with the interfering presence of the former.

‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ (1975)

EMI Films/Cinema 5 Directed by Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones.

This could well be the funniest film on the list. The gags are endless, the jokes hilarious, and dialogue quotable. This style of comedy is ridiculous, stupid, farcical, and genius.

‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian’ (1979)

Cinema International Corporation/Orion Pictures/Warner Bros Directed by Terry Jones.

You can never have too much “Monty Python.” They have inspired so many present-day comics and films, so watch this classic and find out why. You’ll be in stitches from the first scene onwards.

‘Okja’ (2017)

Netflix Directed by Bong Joon Ho.

Bong Joon Ho is everyone’s favourite film director right now after the best picture-winning masterpiece that is “Parasite.”

“Okja” may only have flashes of comedy, but it’s a tale well worth watching as a little girl tries to save her pet beast Okja from the clutches powerful corporation led by Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal.

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ (2018)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnstone.

The first movie was such a surprise delight with its visual gags, playful puns, and original concept, so a sequel was inevitable. This follow-up expands the horizon to the internet, and features dozens of the same visual gags that made the first so good.

The Disney princesses scene is the highlight.

‘Saving Mr. Banks’ (2013)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Directed by John Lee Hancock.

Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks both came so close to earning Oscar nominations for their respective turns as “Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers and Walt Disney, and they would have deserved them.

This movie follows the delicious (and tragic) behind-the-scenes retelling of how “Mary Poppins” was made into a movie. A highly underrated biopic.

‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ (2019)

Universal Studios Directed by Chris Renaud.

The 2016 original became such a hit that, again, a sequel was inevitable. Thankfully, this one is pretty good, too. The eclectic cast of pets are voiced by Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Hadish, and more in this charming animation.

‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012)

The Weinstein Company. Directed by David O. Russell.

Comedies rarely get as much awards-attention as this one did. The film was nominated for eight Oscars in total, with Jennifer Lawrence winning best actress while Bradley Cooper was nominated for best actor.

Fun fact: This is one of only fifteen films in Oscar history to be nominated for all four acting awards, and the second most recent to do so. Director David O. Russell’s other film, “American Hustle,” is the most recent.

‘Small Soldiers’ (1998)

DreamWorks Pictures/Universal Pictures Directed by Joe Dante.

Bath in pure nostalgia as you dive back into your childhood to watch this adventure film starring Tommy Lee Jones as toy soldier Major Chip Hazard, who wreaks havoc with Kirsten Dunst and co after the wrong computer chips are put into a bunch of action figures, giving them artificial intelligence.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018)

Sony Pictures Releasing Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.

The best Spider-Man film ever? There’s definitely an argument to be made for this, that’s for sure.

“Into the Spider-Verse” is the most original take on a well-worn character, finally giving us an onscreen Miles Morales, and it’s such a joyous, thrilling ride so deserving of the best animated feature film Oscar it won.

‘Spy Kids’ (2001)

Dimension Films Directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Yet another childhood classic definitely worth a rewatch. You may view this film in a different light as an adult, however, and appreciate the weirdness a bit more. “Spy Kids” was, and still is, every child’s dream. Oh, and Antonio Banderas is always worth watching, too.

‘The Squid and the Whale’ (2005)

Samuel Goldwyn Films/Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Directed by Noah Baumbach.

Noah Baumbach’s personal movie is a much more melancholic brand of comedy. Jeff Daniels and Laura Linney excel as the two parents getting divorced, while Jesse Eisenberg and Owen Kline star as their two kids struggling to get through it.

‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ (2018)

Netflix Directed by Susan Johnson.

When you think of original Netflix movies, this is probably the one you think of first. It’s classic Netflix stuff: Gooey, cheesy, teenage romantic comedies with a generous dashing of melodrama.

It’s fun to watch, and the two leads (Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) are a refreshing duo. There’s also a sequel out now, too, so why not take on a double billing ahead of the upcoming third (and final) instalment?

‘Tootsie’ (1982)

Columbia Pictures Directed by Sydney Pollack.

Dustin Hoffman was nominated for this 1982 movie that was way ahead of its time. Hoffman stars as a struggling actor who pretends to be a woman and ends up landing a role on a daytime television show, but struggles to keep up the charade.

Jessica Lange won the first of her two Oscars for this.

