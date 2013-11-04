The 50 Best Colleges In The US

As ever, the biggest value a college has is how much it helps its students succeed in life.

For our fifth annual list of the Best Colleges in America, we asked our readers what they consider to be the best colleges in America, and for the fourth year in a row they rated the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as the number one college in America.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the 50 Best Colleges In America >

