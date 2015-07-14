The 20 best colleges for your money

With the cost of attending college soaring these days, college attendees want to ensure their degrees actually make financial sense.

With this in mind, Money Magazine released its 2015-16 list of top colleges to give parents and students the true financial impact of college.

The ranking looks to quantitative data points such as the price of a degree and career earnings to give a picture of the financial outcomes of students at four-year colleges and universities around the country.

And unlike the US World and News Report, another big name publication in college rankings, there is no academic peer assessment component of the ranking, arguably removing subjectivity from their ranking equation.

Here are the top 20 schools on Money Magazine’s list:

1. Stanford University — Stanford, California

2. Babson College — Babson Park, Massachusetts

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Cambridge, Massachusetts

3. Princeton University — Princeton, New Jersey

5. California Institute of Technology — Pasadena, California

6. Harvard University — Cambridge, Massachusetts

6. Harvey Mudd College — Claremont, California

8. Maine Maritime Academy — Castine, Maine

9. Amherst College — Amherst, Massachusetts

9. Cooper Union For The Advancement of Science and Art — New York, New York

9. University of California at Berkeley — Berkeley, California

12. University of Pennsylvania — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13. University of California-Irvine — Irvine, California

14. Rice University — Houston, Texas

15. Bringham Young University-Provo — Provo, Utah

15. Bentley University — Waltham, Massachusetts

17. University of Virginia — Charlottesville, Virginia

18. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor, Michigan

19. Claremont McKenna College — Claremont, California

20. Texas A&M University-College Station — College Station, Texas

Check out Money Magazine’s full list here >>

