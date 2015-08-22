People who work in finance say these are the 25 best colleges in America

We recently released our seventh annual list of the 50 best colleges in America.

To create this list, we asked more than 1,000 of our readers to weigh in on which schools best prepare students for success after graduation.

The majority of the responses came from readers who work in the finance industry, and 54.5% of them agreed on one thing: The major that most helps students become successful is business.

While MIT was ranked No. 1 on our main list of the best colleges, the results differed dramatically when we filtered the responses to include only survey participants who say they work in the finance industry.

Over 66% of finance professionals said that Harvard University was the best school. Yale University came in second with a 56.4% response rate, and Stanford University took third place with 54.6%.

MIT dropped from the top spot down to No. 5, possibly due to MIT’s prevalence as an engineering and technology school, which likely makes it less desirable to finance professionals. Similarly, CalTech dropped from fifth place down to 16th, possibly due to CalTech’s primary focus in science and engineering instead of business and finance.

Here are the top 25 colleges in the US, according to people who work in finance:

1. Harvard University 2. Yale University 3. Stanford University 4. Duke University 5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology 6. Princeton University 7. Columbia University 8. Dartmouth College 9. University of Pennsylvania 10. Cornell University 11. TIE: University of California at Berkeley 11. TIE: Georgetown University 13. TIE: University of Chicago 13. TIE: Northwestern University 15. New York University 16. California Institute of Technology 17. TIE: Johns Hopkins University 17. TIE: University of Virginia 19. Boston College 20. United States Naval Academy 21. TIE: University of Michigan at Ann Arbor 21. TIE: University of Notre Dame 23. TIE: Amherst College 23. TIE: Brown University 25. United States Military Academy

NOW WATCH: These college majors lead to the highest starting salaries



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.