Tech Industry Insiders Say These Are The 10 Best Colleges In America

Robert Libetti/ Business Insider Tech professionals thought the U.S. Military Academy at West Point was the eighth best college in America.

This feature is a part of our Best Colleges In America series.

For our fifth annual colleges survey, our readers ranked the 50 best colleges in America and deemed the Massachusetts Institute of Technology their top pick.

But what about our readers in tech, who made up 16% of our survey respondents?

Tech professionals also thought MIT was the best college, and the other top six schools varied only slightly from our original list. But UPenn and Dartmouth fell off the top 10 when ranked by techies, and were replaced by the University of Chicago and the United States Military Academy (numbers 11 and 12, respectively, on the original list).

The colleges were ranked on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest possible rating. Here are the top 10 colleges in the U.S., according to tech professionals:

Our readers in the finance industry thought a bit differently.

