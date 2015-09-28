The 20 most popular colleges for studying abroad

Hundreds of thousands of college students set off on journeys around the world every semester to study, research, intern, and explore. Many return home with a new perspective, or even a yearning to go back.
The Princeton Review recently released its 2016 college rankings, which included a ranking of the 20 most popular study abroad programs in the country.
To compile this list, The Princeton Review asked 136,000 students at 380 colleges “How much do you agree/disagree with the statement ‘Studying abroad is popular at my college’?” Students responded on a five-header scale from strongly disagree to strongly agree.
Scroll through to find out why these colleges are the most popular for studying abroad.
Location: Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Education Abroad at Dickinson immerses students in the study of foreign language. Three categories of study abroad -- Dickinson Programs, Partner Programs, and Non-Dickinson Programs -- all offer semester- or year-long courses abroad.
Nearly 70% of students who study abroad and 40% of Dickinson faculty participate in 15 Dickinson Programs in more than a dozen countries.
Location: Newark, Delaware
The Institute for Global Studies at UDel coordinates over 70 study-abroad programs annually. This fall, UDel is leading trips to a dozen countries including Japan, Italy, Portugal, and France.
UDel also offers winter and summer programs that last anywhere from three to five weeks, and offers one or two courses in a variety of disciplines.
Location: Washington, D.C.
As a university dedicated to global study where students say their peers are 'extremely well aware of the world around them,' Georgetown is unsurprisingly seasoned at sending students abroad.
There are 160 programs available in 40 countries through Georgetown in area studies, language immersion, business, nursing, and service learning.
Location: Washington, D.C.
The Office for Study Abroad at GW maintains a list of over 300 programs in 60 countries for both semester- and year-long study-abroad trips.
GW Study Programs are available in Chile, England, France, and Spain, and are supported by GW staff domestically and abroad. The GW Undergraduate Exchange, in contrast, offers academic immersion in one of 40 education exchange partner programs around the world. A scholarship is available for up to $US1,500.
Location: New York, New York
Students 'tout the great study abroad programs' at NYU; the school has academic centres in 11 cities worldwide, including Accra, Ghana; and Tel Aviv, Israel. As a comprehensive global university, NYU has well-established 'study away' programs.
Location: Syracuse, New York
SU Abroad has more than 60 World Partner programs where students can enroll, pay tuition, receive grants, and retain scholarships and financial aid through Syracuse while abroad. These programs appeal to students interested in a specific school, country, or area of study, like attending film school in Prague or studying biodiversity in Madagascar.
Syracuse also has eight centres abroad that host SU students in five European countries as well as Turkey, China, and Chile.
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Suffolk offers its students the chance to participate in a semester-long study-abroad program, or to study at the school's Madrid campus where they can even begin their bachelor's degrees and find an internship for up to two years before returning to the States.
Location: Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania
Students at Susquehanna are required to participate in the Global Opportunities (GO) program and have the option of a GO long semester, GO short semester, or GO Your Own Way program. According to the school's site, the study abroad requirement 'grew out of a faculty desire to challenge students in their understanding of and engagement with cultural difference.'
Location: Schenectady, New York
Union offers more than 50 term and mini-term (three week) study-abroad opportunities, both domestically and overseas. Most of the programs are led by Union faculty, so student-teacher mentorships can move beyond the classroom. Cuba is among new destinations added this year.
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Kalamazoo's website touts its study-abroad opportunities as 'not so much an international '
experience' as an international '
immersion.'' Most students study abroad for at least six months at one of 42 programs available in 23 countries.
Kalamazoo students also take part in Integrative Cultural Research Projects in which they choose an activity of interest that benefits the local community and spend their time abroad researching and reflecting.
Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
The Global Projects program at Worcester Polytechnic Institute is world-class. The program provides students the opportunity to work on professional-level projects at one of 40 WPI project centres spanning the globe, from Silicon Valley to Shanghai.
Location: Richmond, Indiana
Earlham College places great importance on study-abroad opportunities for its students. Both international and domestic options are available for semester-long programs, including a unique Border Studies Program to Tuscon, Arizona, for an in-depth study on immigration.
Location:Northfield, Minnesota
Carleton College employs a faculty-led program model that extends 'The Carleton Experience' off-campus. This year, the school is offering 18 study-abroad programs led by faculty and sponsored by a number of academic departments. Destinations include Ireland, France, and Russia.
Location: Canton, New York
St. Lawrence invites students to apply for 25 different semester- or year-long programs as well as an additional nine programs which are operated by the university. St. Lawrence programs include domestic and international excursions from the Adirondacks to Kenya to London.
Location: San Diego, California
A huge percentage of USD students travel abroad to study, research, or intern through the university's 135 programs in 44 countries.
In 2014, USD opened its first international permanent center in Madrid, which coordinates homestays and aids students participating in the Madrid semester program.
Location: Danville, Kentucky
Centre College is No. 1 in the nation in terms of percentage of students (85%) who study abroad without requiring it, according to its website. All eight of its semester programs are staffed and run by Centre in Spain, China, England, Japan, Ireland, Mexico, Scotland, and France. Students also have the option to study abroad for a shorter winter or summer term on nearly every continent.
Location: Denver, Colorado
DU is committed to its comprehensive study abroad experiences, which is why students have the opportunity to become Cherrington Global Scholars -- a scholarship program that off-sets study abroad costs for qualifying students. Other options for students interested in going abroad include applying to a DU partner program or unaffiliated international program.
Location: Irving, Texas
The University of Dallas' flagship study-abroad program at its Rome campus has been in operation for 45 years. Through the program, students spend a semester living in an Italian villa, studying Western tradition, and attending mass at The Vatican.
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Goucher students are required to study abroad at least once through a semester, year-long, three-week, summer, or internship program in one of 32 countries.
The school also provides a list of additional international fellowship and volunteer opportunities for returning students who have been 'bit by the travel bug.'
Location: Elon, North Carolina
Studying abroad is a hallmark of an Elon education. The Isabella Cannon Global Education Center facilitates more than 100 semester, winter term, and summer programs spanning the globe. Elon's most popular destinations are Florence, London, and Costa Rica, where Elon operates its own centres abroad.
Elon is also expanding its Study USA programs at its domestic centres in Los Angeles, New York, Alaska, and Washington, D.C.
