The 25 Best Colleges To Attend If You Want To Work In Marketing

Via Wikimedia Commons University of Pennsylvania topped the list of the best schools for marketing professionals.

If you’re interested in marketing, there are thousands of programs to choose from when deciding where to go to college. But some will offer you a far better chance of landing a good post-grad gig than others.

To help figure out the best schools for aspiring marketing professionals, LinkedIn recently identified the most desirable companies for these employees — those that both attract and retain top marketing talent — and then found which colleges and universities had the largest percentage of recent grads working in marketing positions at these firms.

Here are the top 25 colleges for anyone hoping to land a job in marketing:

1. University of Pennsylvania

2. University of Michigan

3. Harvard University

4. New York University

5. Cornell University

6. Georgetown University

7. Stanford University

8. University of California, Berkeley

9. Northwestern University

10. The University of Texas at Austin

11. University of Phoenix

12. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

13. Emory University

14. University of Virginia

15. University of Notre Dame

16. Rutgers University – New Brunswick

17. Penn State University

18. University of Washington

19. San Jose State University

20. Columbia University in the City of New York

21. Miami University

22. Brigham Young University

23. University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

24. Duke University

25. Syracuse University

