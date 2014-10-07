The 25 Best Colleges To Attend If You Want To Work In Marketing

If you’re interested in marketing, there are thousands of programs to choose from when deciding where to go to college. But some will offer you a far better chance of landing a good post-grad gig than others.
To help figure out the best schools for aspiring marketing professionals, LinkedIn recently identified the most desirable companies for these employees — those that both attract and retain top marketing talent — and then found which colleges and universities had the largest percentage of recent grads working in marketing positions at these firms.
Here are the top 25 colleges for anyone hoping to land a job in marketing:
1. University of Pennsylvania
2. University of Michigan
3. Harvard University
4. New York University
5. Cornell University
6. Georgetown University
7. Stanford University
8. University of California, Berkeley
9. Northwestern University
10. The University of Texas at Austin
11. University of Phoenix
12. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
13. Emory University
14. University of Virginia
15. University of Notre Dame
16. Rutgers University – New Brunswick
17. Penn State University
18. University of Washington
19. San Jose State University
20. Columbia University in the City of New York
21. Miami University
22. Brigham Young University
23. University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
24. Duke University
25. Syracuse University
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.