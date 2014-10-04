The 25 Best Colleges To Attend If You Want To Be An Accountant

If you’ve always been good at maths and like working with numbers, you might have a future in accounting.
But your raw talent alone won’t necessarily land you a job. It’s important that you also get a good education from the right college.
To help figure out the best schools for aspiring accountants, LinkedIn recently identified the most desirable companies for accounting professionals — those that both attract and retain employees — and then found which colleges and universities had the largest percentage of recent grads working as accountants at these firms.
Here are the top 25 colleges for anyone hoping to land a job in accounting:
1. Villanova University
2. University of Notre Dame
3. Boston College
4. Lehigh University
5. Emory University
6. University of Southern California
7. Fairfield University
8. Santa Clara University
9. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
10. Wake Forest University
11. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
12. Syracuse University
13. Bentley University
14. Bucknell University
15. Fordham University
16. Yeshiva University
17. University of California, Berkeley
18. Binghamton University
19. University of Richmond
20. Loyola University Maryland
21. College of the Holy Cross
22. University of Maryland College Park
23. University of Wisconsin-Madison
24. The College of William and Mary
25. University of Massachusetts, Amherst
