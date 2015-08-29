People who work in tech say these are the 25 best colleges in America

We recently released our seventh annual list of the 50 best colleges in America.
To create this list, we asked more than 1,000 of our readers to weigh in on which schools best prepare students for success after graduation.
We filtered the responses to only include people who said that they work in tech.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was the No. 1 school on our main list of the best colleges, and remained so here.
Over 67% of survey respondents in the tech industry agreed that MIT is the best school. Stanford followed in second place with 54.7% of the vote, and Caltech came in third (48.9%).
Over 69% of people who work in tech think majoring in engineering or computer science will bring college students the most success after graduation.
Here are the 25 best schools according to people who work in tech:
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
2. Stanford University
3. California Institute of Technology
4. Harvard University
5. University of California at Berkeley
6. Yale University
7. Princeton University
8. Carnegie Mellon University
9. Cornell University
10. Duke University
11 (TIE). Columbia University
11 (TIE). Dartmouth College
13 (TIE). Georgia Institute of Technology
13 (TIE). Northwestern
15. University of Pennsylvania
16. University of Michigan at Ann Arbor
17. University of California at Los Angeles
18. Brown University
19. Johns Hopkins University
20. University of Chicago
21. United States Naval Academy
22. Georgetown University
23. United States Military Academy
24 (TIE). New York University
24 (TIE). University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
NOW WATCH: These are the 9 best colleges in America
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.