People who work in tech say these are the 25 best colleges in America

We recently released our seventh annual list of the 50 best colleges in America.

To create this list, we asked more than 1,000 of our readers to weigh in on which schools best prepare students for success after graduation.

We filtered the responses to only include people who said that they work in tech.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was the No. 1 school on our main list of the best colleges, and remained so here.

Over 67% of survey respondents in the tech industry agreed that MIT is the best school. Stanford followed in second place with 54.7% of the vote, and Caltech came in third (48.9%).

Over 69% of people who work in tech think majoring in engineering or computer science will bring college students the most success after graduation.

Here are the 25 best schools according to people who work in tech:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology 2. Stanford University 3. California Institute of Technology 4. Harvard University 5. University of California at Berkeley 6. Yale University 7. Princeton University 8. Carnegie Mellon University 9. Cornell University 10. Duke University 11 (TIE). Columbia University 11 (TIE). Dartmouth College 13 (TIE). Georgia Institute of Technology 13 (TIE). Northwestern 15. University of Pennsylvania 16. University of Michigan at Ann Arbor 17. University of California at Los Angeles 18. Brown University 19. Johns Hopkins University 20. University of Chicago 21. United States Naval Academy 22. Georgetown University 23. United States Military Academy 24 (TIE). New York University 24 (TIE). University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

