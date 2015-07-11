The most dominant college sports program in every state

When it comes to college sports, there are powerhouses and then there’s everyone else.
Business Insider has compiled a list of the schools that run the most dominating sports programs in all 50 states.
To create the ranking we used data compiled by Niche for its college rankings, as well as athletic department revenues provided by the NCAA.
A number of factors go into the rankings, with the most weight given to athletics revenue, Niche’s NCAA championship score (with more weight given to bigger sports), average home football attendance, average home men’s basketball attendance, as well as Niche’s student survey responses.
2014 athletic department revenue: $US152.6 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 101,505
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 11,159
NCAA Championship Score*: 30
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.3 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 1
Visit Niche for more on the University of Alabama
*(Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.)
2014 athletic department revenue: $US2.3 million
Average Home Football Attendance: N/A
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: N/A
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: N/A
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 50
Visit Niche for more on the University of Alaska-Anchorage
2014 athletic department revenue: $US97.6 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 47,619
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 14,157
NCAA Championship Score: 15
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 16
Visit Niche for more on the University of Arizona
2014 athletic department revenue: $US96.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 61,596
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 13,750
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 25
Visit Niche for more on the University of Arkansas
2014 athletic department revenue: $US86.4 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 70,285
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 9,549
NCAA Championship Score: 21
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 14
Visit Niche for more on the University of California-Los Angeles
2014 athletic department revenue: $US64.3 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 38,463
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,392
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 35
Visit Niche for more on the University of Colorado-Boulder
2014 athletic department revenue: $US71.2 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 30,932
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,728
NCAA Championship Score: 51
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 15
Visit Niche for more on the University of Connecticut
2014 athletic department revenue: $US10.3 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 18,108
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 2,417
NCAA Championship Score: 3
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.6 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 44
Visit Niche for more on the University of Delaware
2014 athletic department revenue: $US118.9 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 87,440
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,677
NCAA Championship Score: 39
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.2 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 5
Visit Niche for more on the University of Florida
2014 athletic department revenue: $US103.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 92,746
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 6,198
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 19
Visit Niche for more on the University of Georgia
2014 athletic department revenue: $US36.9 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 30,989
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 6,231
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.4 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 42
Visit Niche for more on the University of Hawaii at Manoa
2014 athletic department revenue: $US34.9 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 34,366
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 6,394
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 37
Visit Niche for more on Boise State University
2014 athletic department revenue: $US66.9 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 43,787
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 15,013
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 31
Visit Niche for more on the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
2014 athletic department revenue: $US114.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 80,795
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 8,242
NCAA Championship Score: 12
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.2 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 9
Visit Niche for more on the University of Notre Dame
2014 athletic department revenue: $US105.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 67,125
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 13,625
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 24
Visit Niche for more on the University of Iowa
2014 athletic department revenue: $US97.7 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 37,884
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 16,438
NCAA Championship Score: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 20
Visit Niche for more on the University of Kansas
2014 athletic department revenue: $US92.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 59,472
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 23,099
NCAA Championship Score: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 13
Visit Niche for more on the University of Kentucky
2014 athletic department revenue: $US132.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 91,418
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,653
NCAA Championship Score: 24
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 4
Visit Niche for more on the Louisiana State University
2014 athletic department revenue: $US6.4 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 6,035
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 1,209
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.7 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 48
Visit Niche for more on the University of Maine
2014 athletic department revenue: $US68.0 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 41,278
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 12,489
NCAA Championship Score: 18
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 23
Visit Niche for more on the University of Maryland-College Park
2014 athletic department revenue: $US65.2 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 33,006
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 4,244
NCAA Championship Score: 24
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.6 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 29
Visit Niche for more on Boston College
2014 athletic department revenue: $US135.9 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 111,592
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 12,138
NCAA Championship Score: 3
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 6
Visit Niche for more on the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
2014 athletic department revenue: $US100.7 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 47,797
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 12,580
NCAA Championship Score: 12
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 21
Visit Niche for more on the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
2014 athletic department revenue: $US68.9 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 59,393
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 6,067
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 32
Visit Niche for more on the University of Mississippi
2014 athletic department revenue: $US4.3 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 24,380
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 4,497
NCAA Championship Score: 3
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 41
Visit Niche for more on the University of Montana
2014 athletic department revenue: $US94.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 90,933
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,352
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 22
Visit Niche for more on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
2014 athletic department revenue: $US34.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 17,212
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 15,196
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.5 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 38
Visit Niche for more on the University of Nevada-Las Vegas
2014 athletic department revenue: $US8.6 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 8,745
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 699
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.7 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 45
Visit Niche for more on the University of New Hampshire
2014 athletic department revenue: $US32.2 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 23,537
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 15,022
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.4 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 40
Visit Niche for more on the University of New Mexico
2014 athletic department revenue: $US87.6 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 38,277
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 22,439
NCAA Championship Score: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 18
Visit Niche for more on Syracuse University
2014 athletic department revenue: $US79.8 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 51,500
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 19,350
NCAA Championship Score: 39
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 12
Visit Niche for more on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
2014 athletic department revenue: $US3.4 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 18,622
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 2,906
NCAA Championship Score: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 39
Visit Niche for more on the North Dakota State University
2014 athletic department revenue: $US143.7 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 104,933
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 16,524
NCAA Championship Score: 9
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.3 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 3
Visit Niche for more on the Ohio State University
2014 athletic department revenue: $US129.2 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 84,722
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 9,890
NCAA Championship Score: 12
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 8
Visit Niche for more on the University of Oklahoma
2014 athletic department revenue: $US81.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 57,660
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,602
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 27
Visit Niche for more on the University of Oregon
2014 athletic department revenue: $US117.6 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 96,587
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,672
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 17
Visit Niche for more on the Penn State University
2014 athletic department revenue: $US8.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 5,627
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 4,291
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.4 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 46
Visit Niche for more on the University of Rhode Island
2014 athletic department revenue: $US98.4 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 82,401
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 8,603
NCAA Championship Score: 12
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 10
Visit Niche for more on the University of South Carolina
2014 athletic department revenue: $US3.6 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 10,694
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 3,625
NCAA Championship Score: 1
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.6 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 49
Visit Niche for more on the South Dakota State University
2014 athletic department revenue: $US103.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 95,584
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 16,635
NCAA Championship Score: 6
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 11
Visit Niche for more on the The University of Tennessee
2014 athletic department revenue: $US161.0 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 98,976
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,945
NCAA Championship Score: 21
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 2
Visit Niche for more on the University of Texas at Austin
2014 athletic department revenue: $US60.1 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 61,225
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 15,986
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 34
Visit Niche for more on Brigham Young University
2014 athletic department revenue: $US6.5 million
Average Home Football Attendance: N/A
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 2,368
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.4 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 47
Visit Niche for more on the University of Vermont
2014 athletic department revenue: $US81.0 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 46,279
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 9,403
NCAA Championship Score: 3
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 30
Visit Niche for more on the University of Virginia
2014 athletic department revenue: $US100.3 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 68,769
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,937
NCAA Championship Score: 3
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 28
Visit Niche for more on the University of Washington
2014 athletic department revenue: $US77.6 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 52,910
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 8,752
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 33
Visit Niche for more on West Virginia University
2014 athletic department revenue: $US31.1 million
Average Home Football Attendance: 19,476
Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 5,615
NCAA Championship Score: 0
Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.5 out of 5
Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 43
Visit Niche for more on the University of Wyoming
