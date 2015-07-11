The most dominant college sports program in every state

When it comes to college sports, there are powerhouses and then there’s everyone else.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the schools that run the most dominating sports programs in all 50 states.

To create the ranking we used data compiled by Niche for its college rankings, as well as athletic department revenues provided by the NCAA.

A number of factors go into the rankings, with the most weight given to athletics revenue, Niche’s NCAA championship score (with more weight given to bigger sports), average home football attendance, average home men’s basketball attendance, as well as Niche’s student survey responses.

ALABAMA -- University of Alabama

2014 athletic department revenue: $US152.6 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 101,505

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 11,159

NCAA Championship Score*: 30

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.3 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 1

*(Number of NCAA Championships won since 2000 across Division I, II, and III. Eight sports are measured, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer, and hockey. Championships were weighted by division and sport, with Division I getting a 3x multiplier and Division II getting a 2x multiplier. Football and men's basketball received a 3x multiplier, and baseball and hockey received a 2x multiplier. FCS Football was also included but did not receive a multiplier.)

ALASKA -- University of Alaska-Anchorage

2014 athletic department revenue: $US2.3 million

Average Home Football Attendance: N/A

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: N/A

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: N/A

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 50

ARIZONA -- University of Arizona

2014 athletic department revenue: $US97.6 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 47,619

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 14,157

NCAA Championship Score: 15

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 16

ARKANSAS -- University of Arkansas

2014 athletic department revenue: $US96.8 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 61,596

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 13,750

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 25

CALIFORNIA -- University of California-Los Angeles

2014 athletic department revenue: $US86.4 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 70,285

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 9,549

NCAA Championship Score: 21

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 14

COLORADO -- University of Colorado-Boulder

2014 athletic department revenue: $US64.3 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 38,463

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,392

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 35

CONNECTICUT -- University of Connecticut

2014 athletic department revenue: $US71.2 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 30,932

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,728

NCAA Championship Score: 51

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 15

DELAWARE -- University of Delaware

2014 athletic department revenue: $US10.3 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 18,108

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 2,417

NCAA Championship Score: 3

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.6 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 44

FLORIDA -- University of Florida

2014 athletic department revenue: $US118.9 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 87,440

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,677

NCAA Championship Score: 39

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.2 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 5

GEORGIA -- University of Georgia

2014 athletic department revenue: $US103.5 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 92,746

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 6,198

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 19

HAWAII -- University of Hawaii at Manoa

2014 athletic department revenue: $US36.9 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 30,989

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 6,231

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.4 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 42

IDAHO -- Boise State University

2014 athletic department revenue: $US34.9 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 34,366

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 6,394

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 37

ILLINOIS -- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

2014 athletic department revenue: $US66.9 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 43,787

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 15,013

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 31

INDIANA -- University of Notre Dame

2014 athletic department revenue: $US114.8 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 80,795

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 8,242

NCAA Championship Score: 12

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.2 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 9

IOWA -- University of Iowa

2014 athletic department revenue: $US105.5 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 67,125

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 13,625

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 24

KANSAS -- University of Kansas

2014 athletic department revenue: $US97.7 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 37,884

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 16,438

NCAA Championship Score: 9

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 20

KENTUCKY -- University of Kentucky

2014 athletic department revenue: $US92.8 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 59,472

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 23,099

NCAA Championship Score: 9

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 13

LOUISIANA -- Louisiana State University

2014 athletic department revenue: $US132.8 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 91,418

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,653

NCAA Championship Score: 24

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 4

MAINE -- University of Maine

2014 athletic department revenue: $US6.4 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 6,035

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 1,209

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.7 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 48

MARYLAND -- University of Maryland-College Park

2014 athletic department revenue: $US68.0 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 41,278

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 12,489

NCAA Championship Score: 18

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 23

MASSACHUSETTS -- Boston College

2014 athletic department revenue: $US65.2 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 33,006

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 4,244

NCAA Championship Score: 24

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.6 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 29

MICHIGAN -- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

2014 athletic department revenue: $US135.9 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 111,592

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 12,138

NCAA Championship Score: 3

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 6

MINNESOTA -- University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

2014 athletic department revenue: $US100.7 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 47,797

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 12,580

NCAA Championship Score: 12

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 21

MISSISSIPPI -- University of Mississippi

2014 athletic department revenue: $US68.9 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 59,393

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 6,067

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 32

MONTANA -- University of Montana

2014 athletic department revenue: $US4.3 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 24,380

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 4,497

NCAA Championship Score: 3

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 41

NEBRASKA -- University of Nebraska-Lincoln

2014 athletic department revenue: $US94.8 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 90,933

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,352

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 22

NEVADA -- University of Nevada-Las Vegas

2014 athletic department revenue: $US34.8 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 17,212

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 15,196

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.5 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 38

NEW HAMPSHIRE -- University of New Hampshire

2014 athletic department revenue: $US8.6 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 8,745

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 699

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.7 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 45

NEW MEXICO -- University of New Mexico

2014 athletic department revenue: $US32.2 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 23,537

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 15,022

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.4 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 40

NEW YORK -- Syracuse University

2014 athletic department revenue: $US87.6 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 38,277

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 22,439

NCAA Championship Score: 9

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 18

NORTH CAROLINA -- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

2014 athletic department revenue: $US79.8 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 51,500

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 19,350

NCAA Championship Score: 39

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 12

NORTH DAKOTA -- North Dakota State University

2014 athletic department revenue: $US3.4 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 18,622

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 2,906

NCAA Championship Score: 9

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 39

OHIO -- Ohio State University

2014 athletic department revenue: $US143.7 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 104,933

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 16,524

NCAA Championship Score: 9

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.3 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 3

OKLAHOMA -- University of Oklahoma

2014 athletic department revenue: $US129.2 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 84,722

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 9,890

NCAA Championship Score: 12

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 8

OREGON -- University of Oregon

2014 athletic department revenue: $US81.5 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 57,660

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,602

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 27

PENNSYLVANIA -- Pennsylvania State University

2014 athletic department revenue: $US117.6 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 96,587

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,672

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 17

RHODE ISLAND -- University of Rhode Island

2014 athletic department revenue: $US8.5 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 5,627

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 4,291

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.4 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 46

SOUTH CAROLINA -- University of South Carolina

2014 athletic department revenue: $US98.4 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 82,401

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 8,603

NCAA Championship Score: 12

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 10

SOUTH DAKOTA -- South Dakota State University

2014 athletic department revenue: $US3.6 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 10,694

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 3,625

NCAA Championship Score: 1

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.6 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 49

TENNESSEE -- The University of Tennessee

2014 athletic department revenue: $US103.5 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 95,584

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 16,635

NCAA Championship Score: 6

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 11

TEXAS -- The University of Texas at Austin

2014 athletic department revenue: $US161.0 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 98,976

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 10,945

NCAA Championship Score: 21

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.1 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 2

UTAH -- Brigham Young University

2014 athletic department revenue: $US60.1 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 61,225

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 15,986

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 34

VERMONT -- University of Vermont

2014 athletic department revenue: $US6.5 million

Average Home Football Attendance: N/A

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 2,368

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.4 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 47

VIRGINIA -- University of Virginia

2014 athletic department revenue: $US81.0 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 46,279

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 9,403

NCAA Championship Score: 3

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.9 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 30

WASHINGTON -- University of Washington

2014 athletic department revenue: $US100.3 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 68,769

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 7,937

NCAA Championship Score: 3

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.8 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 28

WEST VIRGINIA -- West Virginia University

2014 athletic department revenue: $US77.6 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 52,910

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 8,752

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 4.0 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 33

WYOMING -- University of Wyoming

2014 athletic department revenue: $US31.1 million

Average Home Football Attendance: 19,476

Average Home Men's Basketball Attendance: 5,615

NCAA Championship Score: 0

Student Surveys on Athletics: 3.5 out of 5

Overall Rank among Schools on this list: 43

