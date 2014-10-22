The 25 Best College Professors In America

Alexis Glenn/George Mason University George Mason University management professor Christopher Atwater, one of the top professors in America, leads a class of students.

A great professor can inspire a student, create a comfortable learning environment, and generally bring a course to life.

RateMyProfessors.com released its annual list of Top University Professors today, charting the best teachers in higher education based on student reviews.

These 25 professors were noted for accessibility, clarity, and ability to cultivate a discussion, among many other traits. They come from a variety of subjects and from schools all over the country. Many students noted that these professors made them thrive in and love a subject they previous struggled with.

Students ranked Indian River State College mathematics professor Pat Fitzsimmons the top professor in the country this year. As one student writes, “Great professor. Very clear, very helpful, very understanding and patience. She is simply a JOY! I am very thankful to be one of her students.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.