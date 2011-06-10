COLLEGE EXPOSED: What Majors Are Most Popular, Highest Paying And Most Likely To Get You A Job

As parents and students across the country fork over records payments for college, the Georgetown University centre on Education and the Workforce took a look at what those degrees are worth.
Broken down by major into most employed, highest earning and other categories, the study provides a comprehensive look at the best way to spend four years and hundreds of thousands of dollars.
May we suggest you look into petroleum engineering.
Major in geological engineering, military tech, pharmacology or student counseling and you will definitely get a job
To be competitive in any of these fields you probably need a graduate degree -- in student counseling 91% of your colleagues will have one
If you majored in atmospheric sciences and meteorology a graduate degree probably isn't worth it, with only a 1% pay boost
