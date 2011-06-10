COLLEGE EXPOSED: What Majors Are Most Popular, Highest Paying And Most Likely To Get You A Job

As parents and students across the country fork over records payments for college, the Georgetown University centre on Education and the Workforce took a look at what those degrees are worth.



Broken down by major into most employed, highest earning and other categories, the study provides a comprehensive look at the best way to spend four years and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

May we suggest you look into petroleum engineering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.