COLLEGE EXPOSED: What Majors Are Most Popular, Highest Paying And Most Likely To Get You A Job

Robert Johnson, Gus Lubin
sorority girls

As parents and students across the country fork over records payments for college, the Georgetown University centre on Education and the Workforce took a look at what those degrees are worth.

Broken down by major into most employed, highest earning and other categories, the study provides a comprehensive look at the best way to spend four years and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

May we suggest you look into petroleum engineering.

Petroleum engineer is the highest paying major, with median earnings of $120k

Counseling psychology is the lowest paying major, with a median of $29k

Major in geological engineering, military tech, pharmacology or student counseling and you will definitely get a job

Social psych majors have the highest unemployment rate at 16%

Business administration is the most popular major in the United States

Guidance counselor is the least popular major

Early childhood development has the highest share of female students

Naval architecture and marine engineering majors have the greatest share of male students

Computer science is the most heavily Asian

Student counseling is the most heavily African American

Biological engineering is the most heavily Hispanic

Forestry is the whitest major

Among the 10 most popular majors, computer science pays the most

To be competitive in any of these fields you probably need a graduate degree -- in student counseling 91% of your colleagues will have one

Only 9% of workers in commercial art and graphic design have graduate degrees

Health and medical preparatory program majors earn a whopping 190% more with a graduate degree

If you majored in atmospheric sciences and meteorology a graduate degree probably isn't worth it, with only a 1% pay boost

Of course where you get your degree matters about as much as what it's in

Check out the 50 best colleges in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.