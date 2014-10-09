The Best College Majors For Landing A Job

Not all college majors are created equal.

While some subjects might be interesting to study, they won’t necessarily land you a job upon graduation.

Express Employment Professionals, a US staffing company, recently released its annual “America Employed” study, which surveyed 115 of its franchises to determine which college majors make students most employable.

Business tops the list for the second year in a row, followed by engineering and accounting.

Here’s the full list of the best majors for landing a job, along with the percentage of survey respondents who say it’s the best major for securing employment, according to Express:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.