The 25 Most Hardcore Fan Bases In College Football

Tony Manfred
michigan university football

Schools in the SEC and Big 10 have the most engaged fan bases in college football, according to a new formula by TicketCity.com.

The website released a list of the 25 most engaged fan bases in the sport this week. The criteria: attendance, home attendance, ticket prices, home ticket prices, attendance percentage, Facebook likes, and Twitter followers.

Based on that formula, the University of Michigan came out No. 1. Their chief rivals, Ohio State, came in at No. 4.

In all, seven Big 10 schools, 10 SEC schools, three Big 12 schools, two Pac 12 schools, and three ACC schools made the list.

Here’s the ranking:

  1. Michigan
  2. LSU
  3. Alabama
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Nebraska
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Texas
  9. Georgia
  10. Florida
  11. Penn State
  12. South Carolina
  13. Iowa
  14. USC
  15. Oregon
  16. Michigan State
  17. Tennessee
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Auburn
  20. Clemson
  21. West Virginia
  22. Florida State
  23. Missouri
  24. Arkansas
  25. Virginia Tech

It’s a little skewed toward schools with large stadiums, but perhaps that makes sense.

