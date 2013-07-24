The 25 Most Hardcore Fan Bases In College Football

Schools in the SEC and Big 10 have the most engaged fan bases in college football, according to a new formula by TicketCity.com.



The website released a list of the 25 most engaged fan bases in the sport this week. The criteria: attendance, home attendance, ticket prices, home ticket prices, attendance percentage, Facebook likes, and Twitter followers.

Based on that formula, the University of Michigan came out No. 1. Their chief rivals, Ohio State, came in at No. 4.

In all, seven Big 10 schools, 10 SEC schools, three Big 12 schools, two Pac 12 schools, and three ACC schools made the list.

Here’s the ranking:

Michigan LSU Alabama Ohio State Texas A&M Nebraska Oklahoma Texas Georgia Florida Penn State South Carolina Iowa USC Oregon Michigan State Tennessee Wisconsin Auburn Clemson West Virginia Florida State Missouri Arkansas Virginia Tech

It’s a little skewed toward schools with large stadiums, but perhaps that makes sense.

Check out the rest of the numbers here >

