Here's Why The Top 15 Freshmen In College Football This Year Will Probably Never Make It In The NFL

Photo: YouTube

College football is almost back.With its return comes all sorts of hype around the nation’s top “impact freshmen.”



But how often do these prospects pan out?

Before checking in on the nation’s top 15 freshmen (according to ESPN) going into next year, we took a look back what happened to ESPN’s top 100 recruits from 10 years ago. And we found some surprising results:

26 of the 100 players are currently in the NFL.

Only 2 of the top 15 players is currently in the NFL.

Only 5 of the top 25 players are currently in the NFL.

32 of the 100 players never received an NFL contract, including 3 of the top 20 players.

This volatility is understandable for a few reasons.

Football players are especially prone to injury. In addition, body type is vital in the sport, so you never know if an 18-year-old is going to fill out or not.

But still, it’s interesting to see that landing on a top-100 recruits list still makes you a longshot to have a long NFL career.

Click here to see the top freshmen going into 2011 >



Here’s the breakdown of the 2001 prospects (numbers are ESPN rank):

In the NFL

5. Shaun Cody

14. Carnell Williams

20. Marlin Jackson

22. Derek Anderson

24. Chris Spencer

27. Mark LeVoir

29. Lorenzo Alexander

32. Matt Ware

35. Tommie Harris

36. Michael Clayton

37. Matt Roth

42. Quan Cosby

45. Matt Leinart

46. Larry Fitzgerald

49. Cedric Benson

53. Mark Anderson

56. Kellen Clemens

60. Mike Bell

62. Stephen Jackson

68. Joseph Addai

71. Antrel Rolle

72. Jonathan Scott

78. Michael Robinson

82. Chauncy Davis

87. Owen Daniels

91. Kyle Orton

Out of NFL

2. Brodie Croyle*

3. Kevin Jones

4. Reggie Williams

6. Eric Shelton*

7. D.J. Shockley

9. Anttaj Hawthorne

10. Jabari Davis

11. Leon Williams

12. Marquise Hill

15. Adrian McPherson

17. George Gause

18. Pat Massey

19. De’Arrius Howard

21. Ben Wilkerson

23. Damien Nash

25. Cedrid Houston

26. Ahmad Carroll*

30. Marcus Spears*

31. J.R. Lemon

33. Kevin Simon

34. Ernest Shazor

38. Jerome Carter

39. Patrick Estes

40. Lydell Ross

47. Craphonso Thorpe

48. Airese Currie

54. Corey Mays*

55. Tyler Reed

59. Gerard Ross

61. C.J. Fayton

63. Jeff Littlejohn

64. Tramain Hall

65. Pierre Woods*

67. Brett Basanez*

73. Maurice Hall

74. Titus Adams

75. Anthony Mix*

76. Lynzell Jackson

94. Taye Biddle

98. Orien Harris

*Players who’ve played in the NFL recently but are currently out of a job.

Never in the NFL

1. Joe Mauer (yes, that Joe Mauer)

8. Roscoe Crosby

13. Cecil Howard

16. Kelly Baraka

28. Michael Craven

41. Dominic Robinson

44. Robert Boulware

50. Seymore Shaw

51. Blake Larsen

52. Lemarcus Rowell

57. Brett Bell

58. Russell Lovett

66. Morris Virgil

69. David Underwood

70. Montrell Jones

77. Ty Eriks

79. Derron Johnson

80. Marquis Elmore

81. Jerome Janet

83. Justin Holland

84. James Buchanan

85. Carlos Campbell

86. Keith Carter

88. Brandon Brokaw

89. Zachary Giles

90. Robert Strickland

92. Willie Jones

93. Junior Taylor

95. Charles Rush

96. Tom Derricks

97. Angelo Chattams

99. Marvin Simmons

100. Robert Taylor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.