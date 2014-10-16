The 15 Best Dining Halls On College Campuses

Even though the school has only two dining halls, their options are plenty gourmet. They top nearly every list with meals like, 'mussels in butter sauce, haddock with jalapeños, squash fettuccine, and roasted root vegetables with polenta.'

Rated #4 on Princeton Review for best campus dining, their salad bar features fruits and veggies from the campus's organic garden, with other ingredients from local providers. Finally, Bowdoin students are invited to the Down East Lobster Bake to celebrate the start of each school year.

They even post their recipes online and have their own app.