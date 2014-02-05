CHART: The 20 Best College Basketball Teams Through 14 Weeks

To get a sense of which college basketball teams have played the best so far this season we compiled a list of the 20 highest-rated teams so far using both the traditional RPI formula (via ESPN.com) and the Simple Rating System (SRS) created by Sports-Reference.com (rates teams based on their average scoring margin and strength of schedule).

To come up with our rating (see chart below), we scaled both RPI and SRS up to 50 and then added them together giving the highest-rated team in each rating a perfect score. A team’s current AP Poll ranking is in parentheses.

So far this season, Arizona and Kansas have been the two best teams in the country by a fairly wide margin. Surprisingly, this rating also suggests Syracuse is lucky to be 22-0 as they are just ninth in the combined rating.

