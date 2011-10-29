College Basketball Is About To Start, These Are The Big Stars You Need To Know

Photo: AP

Believe it or not, college basketball starts in just nine days.Unlike seasons passed, some of the biggest stars last season are returning for another year of college ball.



That means the likes of Harrison Barnes, Terrence Jones, and Jared Sullinger will dominate headlines.

But there’s also an impressive crop of freshmen and sophomores who will be household names come March.

